/
/
las cruces
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM
36 Apartments for rent in Las Cruces, NM📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Park Place
3245 E University Ave, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$645
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$940
1036 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
15 Units Available
Sonoma Palms
4260 Northrise Dr, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$940
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1334 sqft
Our apartments in Las Cruces, New Mexico, offer a luxurious, maintenance-free lifestyle.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
308 East Organ
308 East Organ Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
Newer Adobe style home / Downtown - * 1 bed / 1 bath * 900 sqft * Beautiful Adobe style home * Court Yard * Kiva Fireplace * Off Street Parking * Fridgerated AC * Can also be used as office, right next to Federal Building * Downtown, close to
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2808 San Lorenzo Ct
2808 San Lorenzo Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1727 sqft
2808 San Lorenzo Ct - Spacious 4 bed 2 bath in a great neighborhood! - 2808 San Lorenzo Ct - This amazing 4 bed 2 bath features 1727 sq ft, refrigerated air, spacious bedrooms, large walk in master closet, garden tub, double sinks in master
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4051 Pepper Post
4051 Pepper Post Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2304 sqft
4051 Pepper Post Available 07/03/20 In the heart of Sonoma Ranch- Gorgeous Southwest Style home with a ton of space - This southwest style home comes with wooden viga ceilings and wood accents outside.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
626 N. Alameda Blvd.
626 North Alameda Boulevard, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1438 sqft
626 N. Alameda Blvd. Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term (Weekly or Month) Rental - This beautiful historical home was built in 1929 and has been completely refurbished and updated to bring out its original charm and character.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1855 Corbett
1855 Corbett Drive, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1646 sqft
Four Bedroom, Three Bath Home For Rent - Clean 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, All Tile Floors, Washer/Dryer Hookup,Newly Remodeled, Covered Patio and Seperate Work Shop. Close to Shopping, Medical and NMSU. Has Evaporative Cooling..
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2726 Topley Ave.
2726 Topley Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2344 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 Car Garage Home Available Now! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home available now. Conveniently located near stores, medical facilities, and restaurants. Large enclosed yard to enjoy the upcoming summer days.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4332 Kachina Canyon Rd.
4332 Kachina Canyon Road, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2734 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home Coming Soon! - Very spacious beautiful home located off of Sonoma Ranch, near DACC. This home isn't just gorgeous but very spacious with 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. More pictures coming soon.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3213 Dyer St.
3213 Dyer Street, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1689 sqft
3213 Dyer St. Available 06/24/20 Telshor area home **Coming Soon** - Located in the Telshor neighborhood. Convenient to shopping Memorial Medical Center and NMSU.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3235 Arrowhead
3235 Arrowhead Road, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2184 sqft
3235 Arrowhead Available 07/01/20 3235 Arrowhead - Very spacious 3 bed 2 bath! - 3235 Arrowhead - This great 3 bed 2 bath features 2184 sq ft, 2 car garage, large back yard, refrigerated air, full kitchen appliances, fireplace, full kitchen
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2240 Rosedale Dr.
2240 Rosedale Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
2273 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage Home Coming Soon! - This beautiful spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage will be available mid May. Spacious backyard, refrigerated air, and a fireplace. Available date subject to change.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2241 Bright Star Ave
2241 Bright Star Avenue, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
2241 Bright Star Ave - Fabulous 3 bed 2 bath with great features! - 2241 Bright Star Ave - This amazing 3 bed 2 bath features 1548 sq ft, tile flooring, spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, refrigerated air, kitchen appliances, washer dryer hook ups,
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3650 Morningstar Dr. Unit 1106
3650 Morningstar Drive, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$1,500
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed/1 Bath - ***Available Late April*** Available for Short Term Lease (90 days minimum) Deposit $1,000 Unit #1106 is a Fully Furnished Upstairs unit. Rent price covers the cost of all utilities, including cable and internet.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
510 La Colonia
510 La Colonia Street, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$795
1224 sqft
510 La Colonia Available 07/01/20 510 La Colonia - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1100 Hermosillo Dr
1100 Hermosillo Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/15/20 Great home close to shopping and schools - Property Id: 300528 Just completely repainted and new carpet throughout. 3 br 2 ba home with fireplace and great room.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
849 Chile Court
849 Chile Court, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1466 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 1466 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Dogs allowed with additional monthly fee, max 2. No Cats. No Smoking Allowed. $35 application fee per adult. Deposit is same as 1 months rent.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3385 Valverde Loop
3385 Valverde Loop, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$895
925 sqft
3385 Valverde Loop - 2BR - 2.5 Bath - Enclosed back yard - Refrigerated Air - $895 - Pet Friendly - Pet fees of $25 per pet per month apply. No pit bull or pit mixed breeds. Two story duplex. Two bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths upstairs.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4507 Mesa Central
4507 Mesa Central Drive, Las Cruces, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2105 sqft
4507 Mesa Central Available 07/01/20 4507 Mesa Central - 3BR - 2BA - Built in 2017 - 2105 SF - Pet Friendly - Gorgeous and nearly brand new home with a huge lot! Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, over 2100 square feet. Built in 2017.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2901 Los Amigos Ct B
2901 Los Amigos Court, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$525
Unit B Available 07/01/20 2901 Los Amigos Ct Apt B - 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 58998 Cute & comfy 1 bedroom apartment w/nice naturally shaded backyard. Kitchen includes all amenities including dishwasher.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1785 Pecos St
1785 Pecos St, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$475
650 sqft
Cute all Tile Duplex, Pet Friendly - * 1 bed / 1 bath * 650 sqft * Large fenced Yard * Close to NMSU * Pet Friendly * All Tile * Off Street Parking (RLNE5833483)
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4258 Wild Cat Canyon Rd
4258 Wildcat Canyon Dr, Las Cruces, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2581 sqft
STUNNING Sonoma Ranch Home - This Southwestern beauty is 2591 sq feet in size and will absolutely take your breath away. Open floor plan with two separate living areas with stained concrete and stamped floors and a double sided fireplace.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4057 Canterra Arc
4057 Canterra Arcade, Las Cruces, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4057 Canterra Arc Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Short-term or Long-Term Rental - DO NOT APPROACH PROPERTY OR TENANTS. Tenant rights apply. Due to COVID-19 Application must be submitted before showing will be scheduled.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
Flats at Ridgeview
2050 E Wisconsin Ave, Las Cruces, NM
1 Bedroom
$899
772 sqft
Normal Price of the Flats 1 bedroom apartment is 990 although I am looking to sublease my future apartment for less than 900 dollars a month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Las Cruces, the median rent is $513 for a studio, $597 for a 1-bedroom, $725 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,043 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Las Cruces, check out our monthly Las Cruces Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Las Cruces area include El Paso Community College, and The University of Texas at El Paso. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Las Cruces from include El Paso, Santa Teresa, Socorro, and Horizon City.