18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
15 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$798
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Vista de Oro
6 Units Available
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Mesa Hills
18 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$682
862 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Sunland Park North
59 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Summit Place
19 Units Available
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Las Flores
28 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Los Paseos
33 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Summit Place
17 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1310 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Logan Heights
1 Unit Available
3702 Keltner Avenue
3702 Keltner Avenue, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment.Recently remodeled and updated. New Kitchenette with new electric stove and new refrigerator. New flooring, new fixtures, new bathroom vanities. New Evaporate AC unit. Landlord pays water, trash and gas.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
14306 GIL REYES Drive
14306 Gil Reyes Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
944 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom apartment ready for you! This apartment has 2 bathrooms and living/dining area. Easy care floor with all ceramic tile floors.Appliance Package includes: refrigerator, washer and dryer. Apartment has Refrigerated Air Conditioning.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
4433 Stanton Street
4433 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1144 sqft
Fantastic condo recently remodeled and updated. All tile flooring, fireplace with stone accent, Large living area open to dining area.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Lomas Del Rey
1 Unit Available
Posado Del Rey
200 E Castellano Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
975 sqft
Renovated apartments in a great location on Castellano right off of Mesa. Offering 1 bedroom at $695 and 2 bedroom at $835. The units feature granite countertops, new kitchens and flooring a patio area and REFRIGERATED Air.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
South Belvidere
1 Unit Available
7138 PORTUGAL Drive
7138 Portugal Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
1121 sqft
FRESH ON THE MARKET. Don't miss this super clean and refreshed very very cute 2 bedroom 2 bath residence. Half duplex feels like asingle family home. Large BIG backyard with a view.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Lomas Del Rey
1 Unit Available
239 Shasta Drive
239 Shasta Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1150 sqft
The Sanctuary At Shasta offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Located at 239 Shasta Dive in West El Paso, this property, the views and amenities are unmatched.

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
El Paso High
1 Unit Available
1514 STANTON Street
1514 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1020 sqft
Just refurbished duplex on the lower level. Very nicely done kitchen, floors, baths, kitchen cabinets and more. 2 bedroom apartment with 1.5 baths. Street parking only. Refrigerated air. Pets are not negotiable.

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
Upper Vista Real
1 Unit Available
11705 Desert Rain Drive
11705 Desert Keep Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
976 sqft
Single story quadruplex located on the lower level. Features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths and all appliances. Cozy backyard. Pets are not negotiable. Refrigerated Air!

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

El Paso rents increased moderately over the past month

El Paso rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of El Paso, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    El Paso rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in El Paso.
    • While El Paso's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

