Apartment List
/
TX
/
el paso
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 PM

196 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Summit Place
19 Units Available
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Vista de Oro
19 Units Available
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$940
1193 sqft
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk in closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Mesa Hills
18 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$923
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Sunland Park North
58 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1543 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
$
Los Paseos
33 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
Summit Place
17 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1509 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Shearman
1 Unit Available
10801 RHYOLITE Drive
10801 Rhyolite Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
This home is located in the Northeast in a well-established neighborhood. The home features three bedrooms and one full bathroom. Living area is large and open; it has ceramic tile and a large window that overlooks the front of the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Apollo Heights East
1 Unit Available
10521 Gala Street
10521 Gala Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$945
1346 sqft
Nice Northeast home ready for immediate move in! Property features 3 good size bedrooms, large living area with fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and a double car garage. Home has a good size backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Valley Creek North
1 Unit Available
6304 Joel King Place
6304 Joel King Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1738 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with great loft, a unique elevated kitchen and dining area overlooking the living area complete with fireplace. Lots of storage and amenities to include refrigerated air covered patio and lots more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manhattan Heights
1 Unit Available
2621 Louisville Ave.
2621 Louisville Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2621 Louisville, El Paso, TX 79930 - 2621 Louisville Ave, El Paso, TX is a single-family home that contains 1,200 sq ft and was built in 1948. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is now available for immediate move-in.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10941 Duster
10941 Duster Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1532 sqft
10941 Duster Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful single story home with refrigerated a/c located in Sandstone Ranch. This home has over 1500 square ft of living space with 2 Living areas, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Glen
1 Unit Available
2220 Robert Wynn Street
2220 Robert Wynn Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1180 sqft
2220 Robert Wynn Street Available 07/20/20 Cozy three bedroom, two baths home in East El Paso!! - This home is located on a corner. Close to Fort Bliss and shopping, this home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with grass backyard and rock frontyard.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shearman
1 Unit Available
10737 Aquamarine
10737 Aquamarine Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$970
1204 sqft
Great move in ready home close to Ft. Bliss + MOVE IN SPECIAL. - Great move in ready single story home with all you are looking for.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7516 Wolf Creek
7516 Wolf Creek Dr, El Paso, TX
7516 Wolf Creek Available 07/09/20 - Amazing West El Paso home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Kitchen opens into the dining and large family room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14272 Lasso Rock
14272 Lasso Rock Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1778 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath located in East El Paso!! - Adorable Classic American single level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining, spacious, living room, kitchen with plenty of storage, master suite with separate shower, spa tub, and walk in closet,

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ranchos del Sol
1 Unit Available
1393 John Phelan Dr
1393 John Phelan Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1577 sqft
Great Location Home - Property Id: 288610 Set your eyes on this lovely two-story brick home in east El Paso's beautiful Ranchos Del Sol neighborhood! Enter to a spacious living area with an inviting brick fireplace under vaulted ceilings, flooded

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
2400 Gene Littler
2400 Gene Littler Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1471 sqft
Eastside Home for Rent - Updated home for rent on the Eastside of El Paso. It offer 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious living room with fireplace, large kitchen and breakfast area, a two car garage, and a large back yard.

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bear Ridge
1 Unit Available
6329 Franklin Crest
6329 Franklin Crest Drive, El Paso, TX
- Impeccable home nestled on the corner of a quiet cul de sac in the the prestigious Franklin Hills subdivision. Dazzling, well manicured landscape offers outstanding curb appeal.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
624 Arredondo Dr.
624 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
624 Arredondo Dr. Available 07/01/20 Westside Home for Rent - Updated home for rent on the Westside of El Paso Tx. by Frankling High School. It offers 3 spaciaous bed rooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living room, kitchen and dinning space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sun Valley West
1 Unit Available
10113 Glen Arbor St.
10113 Glen Arbor Street, El Paso, TX
10113 Glen Arbor St. Available 06/15/20 10113 Glen Arbor, El Paso, TX 79924 - Great Rental property in a desirable & well established North East El Paso neighborhood. Home features 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Refrigerated A/C.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
12641 Tierra Tigre Ave.
12641 Tierra Tigre Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1480 sqft
12641 Tierra Tigre, El Paso, TX 79938 - This beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has a formal living the opens into the dining area and kitchen. The family den has a fireplace for those cold days and nights to gather with the family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7264 Copper Trail
7264 Copper Trail Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
7264 Copper Trail Available 07/08/20 - Gorgeous Northeast El Paso home located in Mesquite Hills.

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

El Paso rents increased moderately over the past month

El Paso rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of El Paso, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    El Paso rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in El Paso.
    • While El Paso's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Paso 3 BedroomsEl Paso Apartments with BalconyEl Paso Apartments with Garage
    El Paso Apartments with GymEl Paso Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Paso Apartments with ParkingEl Paso Apartments with PoolEl Paso Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    El Paso Cheap PlacesEl Paso Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Paso Luxury PlacesEl Paso Pet Friendly PlacesEl Paso Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
    Socorro, TX
    Horizon City, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Stonehaven
    Upper Mesa Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    El Paso Community College
    The University of Texas at El Paso