95 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX with garage

El Paso apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Sunland Park North
56 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
Los Paseos
31 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
14028 Tierra Cara Dr
14028 Tierra Cara Way, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2937 sqft
Far Eastside. Spacious 2 story property is located in a Cul-De-Sac. It has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a formal living and dining room combo, a family room with fireplace and an open kitchen along with an office downstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
El Dorado East
1 Unit Available
12864 HUECO CAVE Drive
12864 Hueco Cave Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1586 sqft
Straight out of a magazine! This sophisticated European style 2 story home has it all: master bedroom, powder room & 1 bedroom down stairs, 2 bedroom, 2nd full bath and cutest loft ever upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Apollo Heights East
1 Unit Available
10521 Gala Street
10521 Gala Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$945
1346 sqft
Nice Northeast home ready for immediate move in! Property features 3 good size bedrooms, large living area with fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and a double car garage. Home has a good size backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
High Ridge
1 Unit Available
6213 Via Serena Drive
6213 Via Serena Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2380 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in West El Paso! - Immaculate home features 4 Bedroom, 2.5, 3 car garage, two living areas, fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with breakfast area, and spectacular view of the Franklin Mountains.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandy Creek
1 Unit Available
2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST
2900 Gilberto Avila Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1603 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED EASTSIDE HOME - This two-story recently renovated Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
12700 TIERRA MINA
12700 Tierra Mina Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2030 sqft
12700 TIERRA MINA Available 07/03/20 12700 TIERRA MINA - Come and view this lovely two story home located in a corner lot. This home features three bedrooms plus loft, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Valley West
1 Unit Available
10113 Glen Arbor St.
10113 Glen Arbor Street, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1367 sqft
10113 Glen Arbor St. Available 06/15/20 10113 Glen Arbor, El Paso, TX 79924 - Great Rental property in a desirable & well established North East El Paso neighborhood. Home features 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Refrigerated A/C.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7264 Copper Trail
7264 Copper Trail Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
7264 Copper Trail Available 07/08/20 - Gorgeous Northeast El Paso home located in Mesquite Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palomino
1 Unit Available
5816 Blackhawk
5816 Blackhawk Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1136 sqft
Northeast Rental - Nice rental in the Northeast. Includes 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, spacious living and dining area, breakfast area, and a single car garage. Good size backyard. Home is near schools and parks. Easy access to loop 375, and US 54.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hills West
1 Unit Available
4217 LOMA CLARA CT
4217 Loma Clara Court, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3038 sqft
ELEGANT NORTHEAST HOME - This spacious two-story Northeast home features 4 bedrooms, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Polk
1 Unit Available
7059 Villa Hermosa Drive
7059 Villa Hermosa Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1477 sqft
7059 Villa Hermosa Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath in Westside El Paso!! - Single level 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a double car garage, cozy fireplace, and spacious back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Dorado East
1 Unit Available
3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL
3652 Maya Lizabeth Place, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2987 sqft
3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This elegant two-story Eastside home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, multiple living areas, a breakfast area, formal dining room, dry bar, fireplace, kitchen with

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1620 ROCK DOVE LN
1620 Rock Dove Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1892 sqft
1620 ROCK DOVE LN Available 07/05/20 BREATHTAKING MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - This elegant Westside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cooperstown
1 Unit Available
5237 Roger Maris
5237 Roger Maris Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1754 sqft
5237 Roger Maris Available 07/11/20 - Beautifully maintained home in desirable neighborhood conveniently close to schools, parks, Ft Bliss with easy access to Loop 375 and US54.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5393 Jose Duran Ln
5393 Jose Duran Lane, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1800 sqft
5393 Jose Duran Ln Available 07/20/20 Sandstone Ranch Estates 4 bedroom by the Park! - Beauty in Sandstone Ranch Estates in Northeast El Paso very close to schools, shopping, across the street from a park, beautiful Mountain views and easy access to

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pebble Hills Park
1 Unit Available
3133 Vogue
3133 Vogue Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1519 sqft
3133 Vogue Available 07/10/20 - Beautiful east El Paso 3 bed, 2 bath with large living space, vaulted ceilings, roomy big kitchen and large master suite. Home is conveniently close to schools, parks and quick access to Ft. Bliss and Biggs Field.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
10941 Duster
10941 Duster Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1532 sqft
10941 Duster Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful single story home with refrigerated a/c located in Sandstone Ranch. This home has over 1500 square ft of living space with 2 Living areas, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Glen
1 Unit Available
2220 Robert Wynn Street
2220 Robert Wynn Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1180 sqft
2220 Robert Wynn Street Available 07/20/20 Cozy three bedroom, two baths home in East El Paso!! - This home is located on a corner. Close to Fort Bliss and shopping, this home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with grass backyard and rock frontyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shearman
1 Unit Available
10737 Aquamarine
10737 Aquamarine Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$970
1204 sqft
Great move in ready home close to Ft. Bliss + MOVE IN SPECIAL. - Great move in ready single story home with all you are looking for.
City Guide for El Paso, TX

At last here I am on the hill overlooking el paso, I can see roses cantina below. My love is strong and it pushes me onward." (-Marty Robbins, "El Paso").

El Paso is the place to be. Outdoors-y couples will love living in “The Sun City” right along the slopes of Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the United States, retirees will feel great in the warm weather city with easy access to medical centers, and since Juarez is just a few steps outside of downtown, single party animals can always find a hot nightspot south of the border. Fast fact: Spanish for “Can I have a margarita?” is “Yo quiero un margarita.” Now let’s find you a place to plug in that blender. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in El Paso, TX

El Paso apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

