Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

5 Apartments for rent in Roswell, NM

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2710 Resolana Drive
2710 Resolana Drive, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2004 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3961062)

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3 Solana Lane (326)
3 Solana Lane, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1974 sqft
Beautiful newer home with three bedroom, two bathroom and two car garage. - Great newer property with stainless steal appliances, large pantry, walk in shower and beautiful outdoor space. (RLNE5854983)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Brazos Street (276)
804 Brazos Street, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2673 sqft
- Click here for a virtual tour: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/dBDgNr8vwF No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834247)

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3015 Mission Arch
3015 Mission Arch Drive, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2028 sqft
Beautiful home. - Beautiful large home. Great spacious kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Large living room with fireplace . The master bath features a large spa tub and walk in closet. This property has everything you need.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8 Aspen Pl
8 South Aspen Place, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$975
1650 sqft
Small pets allowed! - Pets Allowed (RLNE4230728)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Roswell?
The average rent price for Roswell rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
What cities do people live in to commute to Roswell?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roswell from include Artesia.

