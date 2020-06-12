/
/
roswell
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Roswell, NM📍
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2710 Resolana Drive
2710 Resolana Drive, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2004 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE3961062)
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3 Solana Lane (326)
3 Solana Lane, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1974 sqft
Beautiful newer home with three bedroom, two bathroom and two car garage. - Great newer property with stainless steal appliances, large pantry, walk in shower and beautiful outdoor space. (RLNE5854983)
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
804 Brazos Street (276)
804 Brazos Street, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2673 sqft
- Click here for a virtual tour: https://app.cloudpano.com/tours/dBDgNr8vwF No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834247)
1 of 16
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3015 Mission Arch
3015 Mission Arch Drive, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2028 sqft
Beautiful home. - Beautiful large home. Great spacious kitchen with stainless steal appliances. Large living room with fireplace . The master bath features a large spa tub and walk in closet. This property has everything you need.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8 Aspen Pl
8 South Aspen Place, Roswell, NM
3 Bedrooms
$975
1650 sqft
Small pets allowed! - Pets Allowed (RLNE4230728)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Roswell rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roswell from include Artesia.