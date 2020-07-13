Apartment List
/
TX
/
el paso
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 AM

128 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Paso apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$722
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Stonehaven
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
812 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
$
55 Units Available
Sunland Park North
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
7 Units Available
Pico Norte
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Summit Place
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
24 Units Available
Mesa Hills
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$729
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$941
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$678
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$739
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Remcon
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$847
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy spacious closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Las Flores
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
35 Units Available
Los Paseos
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
16 Units Available
Cielo Vista North
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
26 Units Available
Summit Place
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Remcon
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$704
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Vista del Sol East
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
965 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
6 Units Available
Stonehaven
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$637
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
11500 Lucio Moreno Drive
11500 Lucio Moreno Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1520 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom home in the NE off of Sean Haggerty. Home features formal living area and den, REFRIGERATED AC, dual attached garage and good size backyard. Dining, kitchen and den are all open to each other.

1 of 47

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4933 Ruben Soto
4933 Ruben Soto Dr, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2374 sqft
4933 Ruben Soto Available 07/13/20 - Gorgeous REFRIG A/C home conveniently located a short walk away from schools and parks with quick access to Ft. Bliss. Home offers formal living room & formal dining room.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1612 RAYADO CREEK LN
1612 Rayado Creek Lane, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2022 sqft
1612 RAYADO CREEK LN Available 07/13/20 ELEGANT WESTSIDE HOME - This elegant Westside home in the prestigious The Falls At Cimarron subdivision features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open floor plan, fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sun Valley West
4809 Blossom
4809 Blossom Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1320 sqft
4809 Blossom Available 08/01/20 - Single story home located in a quiet neighborhood. Come and enjoy the beautiful open floor plan. Kitchen overlooks living and dining areas and has a breakfast bar.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Glen
2220 Robert Wynn Street
2220 Robert Wynn Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1180 sqft
2220 Robert Wynn Street Available 07/20/20 Cozy three bedroom, two baths home in East El Paso!! - This home is located on a corner. Close to Fort Bliss and shopping, this home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with grass backyard and rock frontyard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pico Norte
3048 Yarwood
3048 Yarwood Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
3048 Yarwood Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in East El Paso! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the East side features ceramic tile throughout the home, cozy fireplace, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, pantry, ceiling fans, wood

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Military Heights
3023 Altura
3023 Altura Avenue, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1355 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom Home w/ Refrigerated Air! - This cute 2-bedroom 1 bath home is now available for immediate move in and is located in Central El Paso! This home features great living space and tile & wood flooring throughout, that’s right absolutely
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in El Paso, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some El Paso apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

El Paso 1 BedroomsEl Paso 2 BedroomsEl Paso 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEl Paso 3 BedroomsEl Paso Apartments with Balcony
El Paso Apartments with GarageEl Paso Apartments with GymEl Paso Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Paso Apartments with ParkingEl Paso Apartments with Pool
El Paso Apartments with Washer-DryerEl Paso Cheap PlacesEl Paso Dog Friendly ApartmentsEl Paso Luxury PlacesEl Paso Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Cruces, NMSanta Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX
Horizon City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso