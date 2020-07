Amenities

Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods. Many of the apartments have advantageous views of the golf course as well. The studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes are detailed with brand new carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, and private patios or balconies. The community amenities are great additions for residents to use. We have something for everyone including two refreshing swimming pools and a fitness center. Our playground is fantastic for families and the barbeque and picnic areas are perfect for outdoor cooking. When taking outings from Lake Fairway, El Paso is loaded with good eats, entertainmentand nightlife. Try the gourmet food from Corner Bakery in walking distance and enjoy easy access to I-10 to avoid all that stressful traffic of the inner city. Take a personalized tour today at Lake Fairway Apartments!