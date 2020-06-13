259 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX📍
El Paso is the place to be. Outdoors-y couples will love living in “The Sun City” right along the slopes of Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the United States, retirees will feel great in the warm weather city with easy access to medical centers, and since Juarez is just a few steps outside of downtown, single party animals can always find a hot nightspot south of the border. Fast fact: Spanish for “Can I have a margarita?” is “Yo quiero un margarita.” Now let’s find you a place to plug in that blender.
View of Downtown El Paso
El Paso's Monster Truck Rally
Franklin Mountains in El Paso
With the beautiful weather and high housing availability, any time is a great time to move to El Paso. However, if you’re worried that such a warm, sunny area comes with a hefty price tag, we can put your mind at ease. With non-existent state income taxes but high city property taxes, renting is the way to go in Sun City. While location is important (more on that later), No matter where you live in El Paso, a laid-back drive will bring you to orchards, deserts, mountains, and New Mexico’s beautiful White Sands all in the same day, plus you’ll get home in time to watch one of El Paso’s breathtaking sunsets from the comfort of your patio. Another plus? When we say quick trip, we mean it. It only takes about twenty minutes to get anywhere in El Paso, but do watch out on the road, as the city has a proportionally high amount of uninsured motorists.
We won’t lie, it’s a bit tough to find your way in El Paso. Squiggly I-10 divides El Paso into north and south, and northeast and northwest are divided by the Franklin Mountains. The southern part of town is all one area. El Paso is bounded on the north and west by New Mexico, and on the south by Mexico, so suburbs spread into the “Far East.” El Paso neighborhoods divide into five main areas: Tequila Nights, Texas Trekkin’, Cactus Caviar, True Texas Ranch Living, and Out on the Range.
Tequila Nights: Central El Paso Central El Paso is the downtown area, located in the heart of the city. This area holds some of the oldest and most historic neighborhoods in town, as well as the El Paso International Airport, the entry point to Mexico, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), and a portion of Fort Bliss, the second largest military installation in the United States. International travellers would be happy with Central El Paso’s constant option to either walk or fly to a new country, and history buffs would love this area’s old-fashioned, small-town community feel. Central El Paso has a slightly older demographic than the rest of the city, so retirees could feel at home in this highly affordable area, but young people can enjoy this area too. If your weekend is just another word for “party,” living in Central El Paso will get you closest to El Paso’s most happening nighttime scene: Juarez. A 1BR apartment will cost $450, and a 3BR house will cost you $800.
Texan Trekkin’: The Northeast Northeast El Paso is located north of Central El Paso, and east of the Franklin Mountains. Want to be wowed in spring? Make sure to check out this area’s famous mountain poppies and view from the Wyler Aerial Tramway. The Northeast makes a great home for off-base military personnel, and because it holds the majority of Fort Bliss, it is also the most ethnically diverse area in all of El Paso. Northeast El Paso abuts the Franklin Mountains, so outdoor enthusiasts can easily trek over to some serious mountain biking, hiking, and rock-climbing. Sports lovers would also be happy here; although El Paso has no professional sports teams, northeast El Paso houses Cohen Stadium (home of the El Paso Diablos). A 1BR apartment in the Northeast area will cost you $500, and a 3BR house will cost $950.
Cactus Caviar: The Upper Valley The Upper Valley is located above Central El Paso and west of the Franklin Mountains. The “valley” refers to the lush, green Rio Grande river valley that divides the United States from Mexico. If you love to take urban strolls along wide, shady boulevards and then shop till you drop, this is the area for you. Stretching from the quiet suburbs into the foothills of the Franklin Mountains, the Valley is the most desirable area of El Paso, and holds some of the most beautiful houses in the city, as well as the best antique stores and big-name shopping. A 1BR apartment with a salt-water pool will cost $700, and a fully-loaded 3BR house will cost upwards of $1250.
True Texas Ranch Living: The Lower Valley The Lower Valley stretches south of Central El Paso, sliding along the Rio Grande. This historical, mom-and-pop dominated area is perfect for urban homesteaders who love southwestern culture and food. If you live in this area, you can spend your morning at a Native American Feast Day at the Tigua Indian Reservation, grab a quick bite to eat in some of the best Mexican food restaurants in El Paso, and then pick up fresh, locally-grown food for dinner. It’s easier to rent a larger apartment or house. Luckily, the larger places here are very affordable. A 2BR apartment with lots of trees will cost $600, and a 4BR “horse-lover’s property” will cost $1050.
Out on the Range: The Far East This newly-built suburb stretches out from the east side of El Paso into the rural Chihuahuan Desert and historic Mission Valley. Although this desert area is called the far east, there’s nothing “far” about it; it only takes twenty minutes to drive from the heart of downtown to here. The Far East is home to couples of all ages who want new houses in an up-and-coming (though still largely undeveloped) area. If you love the beauty of the desert and would welcome coyotes wandering though a backyard in which you can customize the brand-new landscaping for yourself, this area is for you. Because this sub-division-filled area is growing so quickly, it’s hard to find a place to rent, but if you’re lucky enough to find a 1BR apartment it will run you $800, whereas a 3BR house will cost $1300. Live it up, future El Pasoan!
June 2020 El Paso Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
El Paso rents increased moderately over the past month
El Paso rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of El Paso, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
El Paso rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.
- El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in El Paso.
- While El Paso's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released El Paso’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"El Paso renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "De...
Here’s how El Paso ranks on:
Apartment List has released El Paso’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"El Paso renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Despite high scores in most categories, renters in El Paso were dissatisfied with jobs and career opportunities."
Key findings in El Paso include the following:
- El Paso renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for El Paso were commute time and affordability, which both received A+ grades.
- The areas of concern to El Paso renters were the job and career opportunities (D).
- El Paso earned similar scores to other cities in Texas, including Dallas (B) and Houston (B+). However, the primary difference between El Paso and other Texas cities was the job outlook.
- El Paso did relatively well compared to other Southwest cities, including Albuquerque, NM (C), Tucson, AZ (D), and Reno, NV (F).
El Paso earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including San Francisco, CA (B+), Seattle, WA (B+) and Grand Rapids, MI (B+).
The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love the scenic drive and the transmountain view, but I hate the heat." – Victoria B.
- "It can be hard to get a job if you’re not bilingual" – Terry S.
- "Love the weather, but wish we had major attractions like concerts or Six Flags" – Anon.
- "The mountains are incredible and the low cost of living can’t be beat!" – Jamie H.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.