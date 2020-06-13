Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:23 PM

259 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX

Stonehaven
Upper Mesa Hills
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Mesa Hills
16 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Vista de Oro
19 Units Available
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$893
1193 sqft
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk in closets, fireplace, and much more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Vista de Oro
6 Units Available
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$636
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Vista Hills Park
31 Units Available
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$600
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Sunland Park North
58 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Stonehaven
2 Units Available
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$681
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$709
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
Los Paseos
32 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
Cielo Vista North
13 Units Available
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$465
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$665
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Vista del Sol East
6 Units Available
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Stonehaven
4 Units Available
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Pico Norte
3 Units Available
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Thomas Manor
1 Unit Available
7945 Knights Drive
7945 Knights Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1240 sqft
Adorable two story Lower Valley triplex with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood. Triplex features living area, three bedrooms, full bathroom & half bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
High Ridge
1 Unit Available
6213 Via Serena Drive
6213 Via Serena Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2380 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in West El Paso! - Immaculate home features 4 Bedroom, 2.5, 3 car garage, two living areas, fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with breakfast area, and spectacular view of the Franklin Mountains.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandy Creek
1 Unit Available
2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST
2900 Gilberto Avila Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1603 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED EASTSIDE HOME - This two-story recently renovated Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
12641 Tierra Tigre Ave.
12641 Tierra Tigre Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1480 sqft
12641 Tierra Tigre, El Paso, TX 79938 - This beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has a formal living the opens into the dining area and kitchen. The family den has a fireplace for those cold days and nights to gather with the family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
12700 TIERRA MINA
12700 Tierra Mina Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2030 sqft
12700 TIERRA MINA Available 07/03/20 12700 TIERRA MINA - Come and view this lovely two story home located in a corner lot. This home features three bedrooms plus loft, 2.

Median Rent in El Paso

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in El Paso is $700, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $853.
Studio
$558
1 Bed
$700
2 Beds
$853
3+ Beds
$1,229
City GuideEl Paso
At last here I am on the hill overlooking el paso, I can see roses cantina below. My love is strong and it pushes me onward." (-Marty Robbins, "El Paso").

El Paso is the place to be. Outdoors-y couples will love living in “The Sun City” right along the slopes of Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the United States, retirees will feel great in the warm weather city with easy access to medical centers, and since Juarez is just a few steps outside of downtown, single party animals can always find a hot nightspot south of the border. Fast fact: Spanish for “Can I have a margarita?” is “Yo quiero un margarita.” Now let’s find you a place to plug in that blender.

View of Downtown El Paso

El Paso's Monster Truck Rally

Franklin Mountains in El Paso

Sunny Living in Sun City

With the beautiful weather and high housing availability, any time is a great time to move to El Paso. However, if you’re worried that such a warm, sunny area comes with a hefty price tag, we can put your mind at ease. With non-existent state income taxes but high city property taxes, renting is the way to go in Sun City. While location is important (more on that later), No matter where you live in El Paso, a laid-back drive will bring you to orchards, deserts, mountains, and New Mexico’s beautiful White Sands all in the same day, plus you’ll get home in time to watch one of El Paso’s breathtaking sunsets from the comfort of your patio. Another plus? When we say quick trip, we mean it. It only takes about twenty minutes to get anywhere in El Paso, but do watch out on the road, as the city has a proportionally high amount of uninsured motorists.

Find Your Way with a Coyote Compass

We won’t lie, it’s a bit tough to find your way in El Paso. Squiggly I-10 divides El Paso into north and south, and northeast and northwest are divided by the Franklin Mountains. The southern part of town is all one area. El Paso is bounded on the north and west by New Mexico, and on the south by Mexico, so suburbs spread into the “Far East.” El Paso neighborhoods divide into five main areas: Tequila Nights, Texas Trekkin’, Cactus Caviar, True Texas Ranch Living, and Out on the Range.

Tequila Nights: Central El Paso Central El Paso is the downtown area, located in the heart of the city. This area holds some of the oldest and most historic neighborhoods in town, as well as the El Paso International Airport, the entry point to Mexico, the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), and a portion of Fort Bliss, the second largest military installation in the United States. International travellers would be happy with Central El Paso’s constant option to either walk or fly to a new country, and history buffs would love this area’s old-fashioned, small-town community feel. Central El Paso has a slightly older demographic than the rest of the city, so retirees could feel at home in this highly affordable area, but young people can enjoy this area too. If your weekend is just another word for “party,” living in Central El Paso will get you closest to El Paso’s most happening nighttime scene: Juarez. A 1BR apartment will cost $450, and a 3BR house will cost you $800.

Texan Trekkin’: The Northeast Northeast El Paso is located north of Central El Paso, and east of the Franklin Mountains. Want to be wowed in spring? Make sure to check out this area’s famous mountain poppies and view from the Wyler Aerial Tramway. The Northeast makes a great home for off-base military personnel, and because it holds the majority of Fort Bliss, it is also the most ethnically diverse area in all of El Paso. Northeast El Paso abuts the Franklin Mountains, so outdoor enthusiasts can easily trek over to some serious mountain biking, hiking, and rock-climbing. Sports lovers would also be happy here; although El Paso has no professional sports teams, northeast El Paso houses Cohen Stadium (home of the El Paso Diablos). A 1BR apartment in the Northeast area will cost you $500, and a 3BR house will cost $950.

Cactus Caviar: The Upper Valley The Upper Valley is located above Central El Paso and west of the Franklin Mountains. The “valley” refers to the lush, green Rio Grande river valley that divides the United States from Mexico. If you love to take urban strolls along wide, shady boulevards and then shop till you drop, this is the area for you. Stretching from the quiet suburbs into the foothills of the Franklin Mountains, the Valley is the most desirable area of El Paso, and holds some of the most beautiful houses in the city, as well as the best antique stores and big-name shopping. A 1BR apartment with a salt-water pool will cost $700, and a fully-loaded 3BR house will cost upwards of $1250.

True Texas Ranch Living: The Lower Valley The Lower Valley stretches south of Central El Paso, sliding along the Rio Grande. This historical, mom-and-pop dominated area is perfect for urban homesteaders who love southwestern culture and food. If you live in this area, you can spend your morning at a Native American Feast Day at the Tigua Indian Reservation, grab a quick bite to eat in some of the best Mexican food restaurants in El Paso, and then pick up fresh, locally-grown food for dinner. It’s easier to rent a larger apartment or house. Luckily, the larger places here are very affordable. A 2BR apartment with lots of trees will cost $600, and a 4BR “horse-lover’s property” will cost $1050.

Out on the Range: The Far East This newly-built suburb stretches out from the east side of El Paso into the rural Chihuahuan Desert and historic Mission Valley. Although this desert area is called the far east, there’s nothing “far” about it; it only takes twenty minutes to drive from the heart of downtown to here. The Far East is home to couples of all ages who want new houses in an up-and-coming (though still largely undeveloped) area. If you love the beauty of the desert and would welcome coyotes wandering though a backyard in which you can customize the brand-new landscaping for yourself, this area is for you. Because this sub-division-filled area is growing so quickly, it’s hard to find a place to rent, but if you’re lucky enough to find a 1BR apartment it will run you $800, whereas a 3BR house will cost $1300. Live it up, future El Pasoan!

June 2020 El Paso Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 El Paso Rent Report. El Paso rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the El Paso rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

El Paso rents increased moderately over the past month

El Paso rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in El Paso stand at $701 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. El Paso's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of El Paso, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    El Paso rents more affordable than many other large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in El Paso, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. El Paso is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • El Paso's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% rise in El Paso.
    • While El Paso's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in El Paso than most comparable cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in El Paso.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released El Paso’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "El Paso renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "De...

    View full El Paso Renter Survey

    Here’s how El Paso ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    A
    Safety and crime rate
    D
    Jobs and career opportunities
    B-
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    B-
    Social Life
    B
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    A
    State and local taxes
    B+
    Public transit
    B
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released El Paso’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "El Paso renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Despite high scores in most categories, renters in El Paso were dissatisfied with jobs and career opportunities."

    Key findings in El Paso include the following:

    • El Paso renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for El Paso were commute time and affordability, which both received A+ grades.
    • The areas of concern to El Paso renters were the job and career opportunities (D).
    • El Paso earned similar scores to other cities in Texas, including Dallas (B) and Houston (B+). However, the primary difference between El Paso and other Texas cities was the job outlook.
    • El Paso did relatively well compared to other Southwest cities, including Albuquerque, NM (C), Tucson, AZ (D), and Reno, NV (F).

    • El Paso earned similar scores to other cities nationwide, including San Francisco, CA (B+), Seattle, WA (B+) and Grand Rapids, MI (B+).

    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "I love the scenic drive and the transmountain view, but I hate the heat." – Victoria B.
    • "It can be hard to get a job if you’re not bilingual" – Terry S.
    • "Love the weather, but wish we had major attractions like concerts or Six Flags" – Anon.
    • "The mountains are incredible and the low cost of living can’t be beat!" – Jamie H.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in El Paso?
    In El Paso, the median rent is $558 for a studio, $700 for a 1-bedroom, $853 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,229 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in El Paso, check out our monthly El Paso Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in El Paso?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in El Paso include Stonehaven, and Upper Mesa Hills.
    How pet-friendly is El Paso?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, El Paso received a letter grade of B for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in El Paso?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, El Paso received a letter grade of D for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in El Paso?
    El Paso renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how El Paso did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in El Paso?
    El Paso renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how El Paso did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around El Paso?
    Some of the colleges located in the El Paso area include El Paso Community College, and The University of Texas at El Paso. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to El Paso?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to El Paso from include Las Cruces, Santa Teresa, Socorro, and Horizon City.

