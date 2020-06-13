101 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX with balcony

At last here I am on the hill overlooking el paso, I can see roses cantina below. My love is strong and it pushes me onward." (-Marty Robbins, "El Paso").

El Paso is the place to be. Outdoors-y couples will love living in "The Sun City" right along the slopes of Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the United States, retirees will feel great in the warm weather city with easy access to medical centers, and since Juarez is just a few steps outside of downtown, single party animals can always find a hot nightspot south of the border. Fast fact: Spanish for "Can I have a margarita?" is "Yo quiero un margarita." Now let's find you a place to plug in that blender.