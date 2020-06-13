101 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
Vista Hills Park
31 Units Available
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$595
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
Sunland Park North
58 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1260 sqft
Independence Place Apartments is located at the foot of the Franklin Mountains, with easy access to Fort Bliss and downtown El Paso. Our quiet community is full of all the amenities necessary for comfortable, convenient living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stonehaven
2 Units Available
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista de Oro
19 Units Available
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$893
1193 sqft
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk in closets, fireplace, and much more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$681
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$709
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
$
Los Paseos
32 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$665
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vista del Sol East
6 Units Available
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Mesa Hills
16 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$682
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$923
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Summit Place
17 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:20am
Stonehaven
4 Units Available
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Pico Norte
3 Units Available
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Valley Creek North
1 Unit Available
6304 Joel King Place
6304 Joel King Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1738 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with great loft, a unique elevated kitchen and dining area overlooking the living area complete with fireplace. Lots of storage and amenities to include refrigerated air covered patio and lots more.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10941 Duster
10941 Duster Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1532 sqft
10941 Duster Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful single story home with refrigerated a/c located in Sandstone Ranch. This home has over 1500 square ft of living space with 2 Living areas, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Glen
1 Unit Available
2220 Robert Wynn Street
2220 Robert Wynn Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1180 sqft
2220 Robert Wynn Street Available 07/20/20 Cozy three bedroom, two baths home in East El Paso!! - This home is located on a corner. Close to Fort Bliss and shopping, this home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with grass backyard and rock frontyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14272 Lasso Rock
14272 Lasso Rock Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1778 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath located in East El Paso!! - Adorable Classic American single level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining, spacious, living room, kitchen with plenty of storage, master suite with separate shower, spa tub, and walk in closet,

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ranchos del Sol
1 Unit Available
1393 John Phelan Dr
1393 John Phelan Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1577 sqft
Great Location Home - Property Id: 288610 Set your eyes on this lovely two-story brick home in east El Paso's beautiful Ranchos Del Sol neighborhood! Enter to a spacious living area with an inviting brick fireplace under vaulted ceilings, flooded

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bear Ridge
1 Unit Available
6329 Franklin Crest
6329 Franklin Crest Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,020
2885 sqft
- Impeccable home nestled on the corner of a quiet cul de sac in the the prestigious Franklin Hills subdivision. Dazzling, well manicured landscape offers outstanding curb appeal.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
12641 Tierra Tigre Ave.
12641 Tierra Tigre Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1480 sqft
12641 Tierra Tigre, El Paso, TX 79938 - This beautiful house features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has a formal living the opens into the dining area and kitchen. The family den has a fireplace for those cold days and nights to gather with the family.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7264 Copper Trail
7264 Copper Trail Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1400 sqft
7264 Copper Trail Available 07/08/20 - Gorgeous Northeast El Paso home located in Mesquite Hills.
City Guide for El Paso, TX

At last here I am on the hill overlooking el paso, I can see roses cantina below. My love is strong and it pushes me onward." (-Marty Robbins, "El Paso").

El Paso is the place to be. Outdoors-y couples will love living in “The Sun City” right along the slopes of Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the United States, retirees will feel great in the warm weather city with easy access to medical centers, and since Juarez is just a few steps outside of downtown, single party animals can always find a hot nightspot south of the border. Fast fact: Spanish for “Can I have a margarita?” is “Yo quiero un margarita.” Now let’s find you a place to plug in that blender. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in El Paso, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for El Paso renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

