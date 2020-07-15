/
El Paso Community College
16 Apartments For Rent Near El Paso Community College
15 Units Available
Cielo Vista North
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
10 Units Available
Vista de Oro
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more.
3 Units Available
Stonehaven
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
5 Units Available
Pico Norte
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
5 Units Available
Stonehaven
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
1 Unit Available
Pico Norte
3048 Yarwood
3048 Yarwood Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
3048 Yarwood Available 08/20/20 Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in East El Paso! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the East side features ceramic tile throughout the home, cozy fireplace, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, pantry, ceiling fans, wood
1 Unit Available
Eastwood Heights
9708 Gardenia Ct
9708 Gardenia Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1982 sqft
Very well kept single level 1980 sq. ft. home. Features 3 bedrooms, game/den room, no carpet. Open kitchen, indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Scottsdale Elementary and Eastwood High. Covered patio.
1 Unit Available
Stonehaven
9632 Montwood Dr.
9632 Montwood Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1210 sqft
Welcome home! - Great home located within walking distance of Eastwood High School. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and has a very spacious yard. Has refrigerated air and garage has been converted to additional living space.
1 Unit Available
Album
3242 ISLA BANDERAS Way
3242 Isla Banderas Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1197 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom condo with 1 3/4 baths. Ceramic tile throughout, skylights and a fireplace in the living room. Located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Montana. Pets negotiable with a deposit per pet.
1 Unit Available
Scotsdale
3304 Orkney
3304 Orkney Road, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1900 sqft
Well maintained and updated in established neighborhood. Close to schools, bus lines, shopping, restaurants, services, amenities, Ft. Bliss, parks. Enjoy the cool pool in a lush private setting including large covered patio.
1 Unit Available
Album
10105 Montwood Drive - D
10105 Montwood Drive, El Paso, TX
Studio
$795
127 sqft
10105 Montwood Drive El Paso, Texas 79925 Exquisite professional business center. Private offices available for RENT. Beautiful, modern-décor. Our sun city natural lighting gives this location a dazzling gleam in our lobby area and spacious offices.
1 Unit Available
Cielo Vista North
8105 PARKLAND Drive
8105 Parkland Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1338 sqft
Clean, home in the highly desirable Cielo Vista neighborhood on El Paso's Eastside. 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with updated kitchen with gas range and breakfast bar. Baths and windows have updates too.
1 Unit Available
Cork
3528 DUNDEE Street
3528 Dundee Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1355 sqft
Older home with Refrigerated air. Close to McRae, Montana Ave. and shopping. Features No carpet, 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bath, Kitchen opens to breakfast area and good size Living area. Carport has a small shed, oversize back yard.
1 Unit Available
Ranchland West
7217 CUBA Drive
7217 Cuba Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
720 sqft
Very Clean Studio apartment owner pays utilities. This property is a separate apartment located behind the main house.
1 Unit Available
Ranchland West
7217 CUBA Drive
7217 Cuba Drive East, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
720 sqft
Very Clean Studio apartment owner pays utilities. This property is a separate apartmentlocated behind the main house.
1 Unit Available
Travis White
10457 TOMWOOD Avenue
10457 Tomwood Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1532 sqft
Great home for the growing family! This home is a one story home in a stablished residential area. The home us about 3 blocks away from Travis Park, and about 7 blocks from 1-10 freeway.