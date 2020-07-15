Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:11 AM
25 Apartments For Rent Near UTEP
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$678
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
1 of 36
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Mission Hills North
4752 SIR GARETH Drive
4752 Sir Gareth Drive, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Well appointed town home in popular location coming available. Town home offers 2 large bedroom, 2 baths, lots of closet space and additional storage. Laminate flooring throughout with carpeting solely in bedrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Kern Place
1111 Whitaker Lane
1111 Whitaker Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2350 sqft
This single-story gem sits in a terrific location in the heart of Kern Place. It's a charming mid-century home that has been remodeled throughout. You'll find a combination of hardwoods, tile flooring, & carpets.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
18 Kingery Drive
18 Kingery Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1929 sqft
Panoramic Views from every floor in this custom-built home.Each Bedroom has its own separate Full Bath.The Classy Kitchen is located on the top floor.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Mission Hills North
4800 STANTON Street
4800 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath townhome in the exclusive Camelot Townhomes gated community with swimming pool, club house, laundry area and beautiful views of the mountains. Easy access to hicking. Pets not negotiable.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Downtown El Paso
115 N Mesa
115 North Mesa Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
Have you always wanted to ride an elevator to your urban loft apartment to enjoy downtown & mountain views? Here's your opportunity! You'll live in luxury in this fully renovated 1909 Trost & Trost building in the heart of downtown.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
El Paso High
1124 E River Avenue
1124 East River Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1592 sqft
Rare downtown refurbished and updated home. Full of old El Paso charm and ambience. Walk to UTEP and approx. 6 miles to Fort Bliss. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has real hardwood floors, living room, dining room.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Sunset Heights
617 Prospect
617 Prospect Street, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
View in historic Sunset Heights! Located close to UTEP, hospitals, and downtown with easy access to I-10, this updated 1 bedroom duplex is the perfect place to call home! Spacious kitchen with breakfast area, stove, and refrigerator! Cute bathroom
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
Ridgecrest
4433 N. Stanton St, #308
4433 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$970
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit near UTEP! This fantastic unit is located in a prime location and offers amenities such as an onsite swimming pool, gated entry, a clubhouse and an in unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Kern Place
907 CINCINNATI Avenue
907 Cincinnati Avenue, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3894 sqft
Magnificent Kern Place estate near Madeline Park.. Home has 5 oversized bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and plenty of formal & informal living space. Add'l basement sq footage includes spacious laundry room, wine-cellar & cedar closet.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Sunset Heights
800 W Missouri Avenue
800 West Missouri Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1980 sqft
Beautiful home in Sunset Heights that was just fully renovated! This corner lot home is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath where one of the bedrooms could be used as a large office or art studio.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
4141 Westcity Court
4141 Westcity Court, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
981 sqft
Great Town-home in a Great Location. You will enjoy all the amenities that this Town-home has to offer. Ideally located near UTEP, Hospitals, Downtown, Restaurants and Shopping Centers. Enjoy the outdoor views plus a large maintained swimming pool.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
Virginia
1614 wyoming Avenue
1614 Wyoming Ave, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$540
900 sqft
GREST LOCSTION JUST OFF OF I-10 AND COTTON NEAR SHOPPING AND FREE BRIDGE TO MEXICO. 2 BED 1 BATH .. VERY WEL MAINTAINED. PRIVATE BACKYARD FOR PARKING SHOWS WELL REFRIGERTOR AND STOVE ALREADY IN. HOME ENTIRELY TILED VERY CLEAN
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Golden Hill
1635 RAMPART Place
1635 Rampart Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
New rental home available for immediate move in. This beautifully remodeled home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, an open kitchen with all appliances included, washer/dryer and some of the best views in the city.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Sunset Heights
518 CORTO Way
518 Corto Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1392 sqft
Ideally located in the central part of El Paso, very close to all of downtown booming businesses and UTEP. This home is clean and well taken care of, it has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
Downtown El Paso
605 Nino Aguilera (downstairs)
605 Nino Aguilera Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
Home For Rent In Central El Paso - Bottom part of duplex up for rent Central El Paso. Tiled all throughout and has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room and large kitchen. Kitchen comes with refrigerator and gas stove. Call now for a showing.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
Golden Hill
1601 Murchison Drive
1601 Murchison Drive, El Paso, TX
Studio
$4,974
3316 sqft
1601 Murchison Dr, El Paso, TX 79902 is a medical office built in 2001. The property is close to downtown near hospitals and in the medical district.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Kern Place
308 Cincinnati Avenue
308 Cincinnati Avenue, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
650 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom apartment, with living and dinning area, 1 full bath, large bedroom closet plus 2 smaller coat / linen closets. Close to schools/UTEP, medical centers, grocery stores, restaurants, entertainment and public transportation.
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
Downtown El Paso
105 Tays Street #D
105 Tays St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
980 sqft
Well up kept apartments available March 1st, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room, kitchenette, extra room, water and gas paid by owner.Flexible applications; Deposit can be made in 2 payments; no pets; AVAIL:3/11/20
Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
Rim - University
2404 North Kansas Street
2404 N Kansas St, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
This tranquil 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home located in the highly desirable community of Alexander - will definitely fit your lifestyle. Restaurants, grocery, The University of Texas at El Paso, RIM Universty, are just minutes away.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Sunset Heights
214 W Rio Grande Avenue
214 West Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$395
375 sqft
If you need to be less then half a block a way from Rio Grande community college do not look any further, you just found it. This is ready to move in now! very clean, comes with fridge, stove and microwave.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
El Paso High
1301 E RIO GRANDE Avenue
1301 East Rio Grande Avenue, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
550 sqft
Affordable 1 Bedroom and 1 Bath Home in Franklin Heights. Conveniently located near restaurants, entertainment, university, schools, and a few minutes away from Fort Bliss! Definitely a must-see! Schedule an appointment today for showing.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
Downtown El Paso
215 N STANTON Street
215 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
830 sqft
ElectriCity introduces the Martin Lofts, 40 brand-new urban lofts situated in the heart of downtown El Paso.