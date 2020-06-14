31 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 17
1 of 31
1 of 74
1 of 51
1 of 33
1 of 48
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 38
1 of 8
1 of 45
1 of 17
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 39
1 of 19
1 of 51
1 of 18
1 of 26
1 of 54
At last here I am on the hill overlooking el paso, I can see roses cantina below. My love is strong and it pushes me onward." (-Marty Robbins, "El Paso").
El Paso is the place to be. Outdoors-y couples will love living in “The Sun City” right along the slopes of Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the United States, retirees will feel great in the warm weather city with easy access to medical centers, and since Juarez is just a few steps outside of downtown, single party animals can always find a hot nightspot south of the border. Fast fact: Spanish for “Can I have a margarita?” is “Yo quiero un margarita.” Now let’s find you a place to plug in that blender. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Paso renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.