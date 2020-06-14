Apartment List
31 Apartments for rent in El Paso, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Paso renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Sunland Park North
57 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Summit Place
18 Units Available
Villa Sierra
2435 McKinley Ave, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1310 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1450 sqft
Close to Franklin Mountains State Park. Resort-style apartment community with exquisite El Paso views and Spanish-speaking staff. Extensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, clubhouse, playground and two swimming pools. Free carport parking.
Los Paseos
31 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.
Stonehaven
4 Units Available
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.

1 Unit Available
10941 Duster
10941 Duster Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1532 sqft
10941 Duster Available 08/08/20 - Beautiful single story home with refrigerated a/c located in Sandstone Ranch. This home has over 1500 square ft of living space with 2 Living areas, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 Unit Available
3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
624 Arredondo Dr.
624 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
624 Arredondo Dr. Available 07/01/20 Westside Home for Rent - Updated home for rent on the Westside of El Paso Tx. by Frankling High School. It offers 3 spaciaous bed rooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living room, kitchen and dinning space.

1 Unit Available
14219 North Point
14219 North Point Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1420 sqft
14219 North Point Available 07/01/20 Home Sweet Home - Super cute and cozy place to call home. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with open floor plan and great design is available September 1st!!! Refrigerated A/C and wood floors.

Bear Ridge
1 Unit Available
6533 Dakota Ridge Drive
6533 Dakota Ridge Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1967 sqft
This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living room, formal dining room, family room with fireplace. Kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops. Spacious room off garage with cabinets for extra storage.

Buena Vista
1 Unit Available
408 BARCELONA Drive
408 Barcelona Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1648 sqft
Centrally located 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living - dining, and big den and a large yard.This home has originally refinished hardwood floors, doble pane windows, big yard and car port.

Falcon Hills
1 Unit Available
705 Villa Flores Drive
705 Villa Flores Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1733 sqft
Beautiful west side property in a quiet established neighborhood. This 4 bedroom, and 3.5 bathroom home features a formal living room, granitecounter tops in the kitchen, custom cabinets & backsplash.

Sun Ridge North
1 Unit Available
12316 BILL MITCHELL Drive
12316 Bill Mitchell Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Come and view this lovely single story home with three bedrooms, 1.75 baths, dining area off kitchen. Laminated wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen, dining area and bathrooms. No carpets.

Americas
1 Unit Available
1451 CASSATT Place
1451 Cassat Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1731 sqft
COMING SOON mid July! Beautiful 2 story in East El Pas 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and cozy fireplace.

Desierto Plaza
1 Unit Available
1408 Desierto Rico Avenue
1408 Desierto Rico Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1653 sqft
Beautiful two level home in west El Paso. Two living areas; fireplace, high ceilings. Ample dining space and galley kitchen with stainless steel appliances, brilliant countertops, and plenty of cabinetry.

Tierra Humida
1 Unit Available
3212 Tierra Pura Place
3212 Tierra Pura Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2300 sqft
Conveniently located behind Providence East in a quiet cul de sac, this 2 story home is a beautiful find on the Far East Side! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Refrigerated A/C keeps this large home cool during the hot El Paso summers.

Delgado Park
1 Unit Available
1225 COYOTE Lane
1225 Coyote Lane, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1581 sqft
Beautiful comfortable home in west El Paso! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features REFRIGERATED AIR, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, a great sun room, a great backyard, 2 car garage, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing.

Kohlberg
1 Unit Available
6838 MINERAL RIDGE Drive
6838 Mineral Ridge Drive, El Paso, TX
Studio
$2,250
2673 sqft
Stunning corner single level home in desirable Highlands North by Sanderson builder welcome you to this beautiful home. Enter through this open concept into a formal living, formal dining, den with high ceilings, fireplace & wood floor throughout.

El Paso High
1 Unit Available
1124 E River Avenue
1124 East River Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1592 sqft
Rare downtown refurbished and updated home. Full of old El Paso charm and ambience. Walk to UTEP and approx. 6 miles to Fort Bliss. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has real hardwood floors, living room, dining room.

1 Unit Available
7300 BRAYS LANDING Drive
7300 Brays Landing Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3017 sqft
Great location! Minutes away from I-10 and Loop 375. 3017sq. ft. of living area. Features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Large open kitchen with granite countertops. All stainless steel appliances included, 1 downstairs bedroom with its own bathroom.

West Valley
1 Unit Available
947 GOMEZ Road
947 Gomez Road, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Enjoy country living at an affordable price! This single level home has lots to offer! Features include three bedrooms, wood laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout, laundry room, two car garage , nice view, and RV parking, Very very nice!

Falcon Hills
1 Unit Available
7178 ROYAL PALM
7178 Royal Palm Street, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2131 sqft
Come and view this lovely two story home located in private gated community. This home features three bedrooms plus maid room, 2.75 baths, family room with built in shelves, formal living with fireplace and formal dining room.

Austin Terrace
1 Unit Available
4719 FRANKFORT Avenue
4719 Frankfort Avenue, El Paso, TX
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
4036 sqft
Pool! Pool! Pool! Walk to Ft. Bliss! Spacious and updated luxury home in Loretto/Radford historic neighborhood ready to move in today-5 minutes to TTUHSC and Fort Bliss--15 minutes to UTEP! This impressive 4,036 sq. ft.
City Guide for El Paso, TX

At last here I am on the hill overlooking el paso, I can see roses cantina below. My love is strong and it pushes me onward." (-Marty Robbins, "El Paso").

El Paso is the place to be. Outdoors-y couples will love living in “The Sun City” right along the slopes of Franklin Mountains State Park, the largest urban park in the United States, retirees will feel great in the warm weather city with easy access to medical centers, and since Juarez is just a few steps outside of downtown, single party animals can always find a hot nightspot south of the border. Fast fact: Spanish for “Can I have a margarita?” is “Yo quiero un margarita.” Now let’s find you a place to plug in that blender. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in El Paso, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for El Paso renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

