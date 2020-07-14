/
NMSU-Alamogordo
8 Apartments For Rent Near NMSU-Alamogordo
Las Ventanas
2200 1st St, Alamogordo, NM
1 Bedroom
$845
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1303 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a beautiful pool, clubhouse with sports bar and onsite clothes care center. Apartments have sunrooms and mirrored closet doors. Just minutes from Desert Foothills Park and the Walmart Supercenter.
1501 25th Street
1501 25th Street, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
Subletter needed! This charming Tri-plex is located at the corner of 25th Street and Pecan. Sitting at a lofty 1,450 square feet, this unit boasts some of the biggest bedrooms and bathrooms in this price range.
1001 Spruce Ave
1001 Spruce Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
1642 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready to be lived in.Hardwood floors and tile. Large living room. Kitchen includes marble counter tops, refinished cabinets, stove and refrigerator. Large backyard with room for gardening, children, and pets.
1808 College
1808 College Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
1460 sqft
1808 College Available 12/31/19 575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 2 Bath ~ 1 Car Garage ~ Kitchen w/Gas Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Washer & Dryer Connections ~ Fenced Back Yard ~ Pets are subject to approval with a $250 Non Refundable pet fee, per
1400 Indiana
1400 Indiana Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$725
1034 sqft
Cute 2 Bd / 1 Ba Home - A must see! - Very nice 2 bedroom /1 bathroom home. It has hardwood floors, stove & refrigerator, laundry room and covered side porch. Includes off street parking and shed for storage. Owner pays Water, Sewer and Garbage.
1009 Dexter Ln
1009 Dexter Lane, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$725
945 sqft
Pueblo Style with Garage - Available now - Simplicity comes in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a single car garage. The garage has a washer & dryer hook up. Desert Landscaping in the front and a covered porch.
1512 Utah
1512 Utah Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
1174 sqft
575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 1 Bath ~ 1 Carport Large Dining Area ~ Kitchen with Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Hardwood Flooring Utility Room ~ Fenced Back Yard Medium and small dogs only on approval with a $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee.
1206 19th Street
1206 19th Street, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
This animal friendly home has a huge fenced in back yard and plenty of storage.