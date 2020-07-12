/
stonehaven
177 Apartments for rent in Stonehaven, El Paso, TX
Spring Park
9535 Acer Dr., El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Spring Park Apartments where quality, affordability, and convenience combine to create the perfect apartment home for you! Nestled in the Stonehaven neighborhood off Interstate-10, Spring Park is a safe and upscale community to call home.
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyndchase is located in the Eastwood Neighborhood and offers amenities including hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, dishwashers and walk-in closets. The community is pet-friendly and has a pool.
9632 Montwood Dr.
9632 Montwood Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
1210 sqft
Welcome home! - Great home located within walking distance of Eastwood High School. Features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and has a very spacious yard. Has refrigerated air and garage has been converted to additional living space.
10105 Montwood Drive - D
10105 Montwood Drive, El Paso, TX
Studio
$795
127 sqft
10105 Montwood Drive El Paso, Texas 79925 Exquisite professional business center. Private offices available for RENT. Beautiful, modern-décor. Our sun city natural lighting gives this location a dazzling gleam in our lobby area and spacious offices.
10457 TOMWOOD Avenue
10457 Tomwood Avenue, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1532 sqft
Great home for the growing family! This home is a one story home in a stablished residential area. The home us about 3 blocks away from Travis Park, and about 7 blocks from 1-10 freeway.
7217 CUBA Drive
7217 Cuba Drive East, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
720 sqft
Very Clean Studio apartment owner pays utilities. This property is a separate apartmentlocated behind the main house.
9708 Gardenia Ct
9708 Gardenia Court, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1982 sqft
Very well kept single level 1980 sq. ft. home. Features 3 bedrooms, game/den room, no carpet. Open kitchen, indoor laundry room with washer and dryer included. Walking distance to Scottsdale Elementary and Eastwood High. Covered patio.
Ridgemar
10701 Vista del Sol Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$722
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located next to shopping, dining and freeway access; Ridgemar is the place to call home! Check out our one, two, or three-bedroom apartments featuring ceiling fans, large closets, fireplace, and much more.
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$597
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$684
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$807
800 sqft
Lake Fairway Apartments is located right in El Paso, Texas. The property is wrapped around in luscious green landscaping from Vista Hills Country Club giving Lake Fairway the feeling of being in the woods.
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
You will fall in love with our spacious 2 story Town Homes and Spacious Studios. We are minutes away from shopping, major highway, not far from East Fort Bliss. Located off of busy streets, in a residential area.
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$912
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$932
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
967 sqft
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY AT TIMBERWOLF. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, Ft.Bliss and the airport. Space, location and convenience are all yours. Stretch out in your oversized apartment home, loaded with many extras...
Wind Tree
2990 Trawood Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1033 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, modern kitchens, and private patios. The sprawling 14-acre community has a spa, a pool, and an on-site laundry, among other amenities. Just 2 minutes from Vista Hills Shopping Center.
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$637
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
796 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10. Apartments have one, two or three bedrooms and refurbished cabinets and counters. Community offers residents fitness center and gating.
8170 Valley View
8170 Valley View Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
Lower Valley Apartment for Rent - Apartment for rent in Lower Valley El Paso. Freshly painted interior offers 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room and dining area combo. Small front yard with rock landscape. Call now for a showing.
2220 Robert Wynn Street
2220 Robert Wynn Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1180 sqft
2220 Robert Wynn Street Available 07/20/20 Cozy three bedroom, two baths home in East El Paso!! - This home is located on a corner. Close to Fort Bliss and shopping, this home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with grass backyard and rock frontyard.
3048 Yarwood
3048 Yarwood Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
3048 Yarwood Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in East El Paso! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the East side features ceramic tile throughout the home, cozy fireplace, renovated kitchen and bathrooms, pantry, ceiling fans, wood
820 Huckleberry
820 Huckleberry Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1239 sqft
820 Huckleberry Available 08/07/20 Beautiful home with refrigerated air. - Updated house with new interior paint, new carpet in bedrooms, updated bathrooms, Xeriscape front yard for easy maintenance.
1303 Howze
1303 Howze St, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Cute home in Central El Paso - Cute home in central El Paso. Easy access to I-10, Fort Bliss, UTEP, shopping, dinning, and more. Great price! (RLNE3759320)
7945 Knights Drive
7945 Knights Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$800
1240 sqft
Adorable Two Story Lower Valley Triplex With Refrigerated Air Located In Quiet Neighborhood - Adorable two story Lower Valley triplex with refrigerated air located in quiet neighborhood.
11100 LA QUINTA
11100 La Quinta Place, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
920 sqft
Come and view this lovely townhome with an open floor plan. This home features two bedrooms and two full baths, ceramic tile throughout home, no carpet and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. There is no yard.
5516 GARRY OWEN Road
5516 Garry Owen Road, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1334 sqft
Charming remodeled 3 bedrooms 2 bath home features refrigerated air, open floor plan, new kitchen appliances, Refrigerator, freestanding range, Dishwasher, and Microwave. Tile floor throughout. Additional storage attached.
3242 ISLA BANDERAS Way
3242 Isla Banderas Way, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1197 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom condo with 1 3/4 baths. Ceramic tile throughout, skylights and a fireplace in the living room. Located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Montana. Pets negotiable with a deposit per pet.