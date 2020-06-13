/
alamogordo
17 Apartments for rent in Alamogordo, NM📍
Las Ventanas
2200 1st St, Alamogordo, NM
1 Bedroom
$845
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1303 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a beautiful pool, clubhouse with sports bar and onsite clothes care center. Apartments have sunrooms and mirrored closet doors. Just minutes from Desert Foothills Park and the Walmart Supercenter.
2531 Hamilton Rd Unit 21
2531 Hamilton Road, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2531 Hamilton Rd Unit 21 Available 07/07/20 Beautiful Condo On The Golf Course - Call us today to take a look at this beautiful Condo. It comes fully furnished. Stainless steal appliances, Tile throughout the entire home.
2682 Walker Ave
2682 South Walker Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$900
1525 sqft
Very attractive 3 bedroom/2 bath home with refrigerated air - 3 Bdrm/2 Bath home with refrigerated air, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances. It has a shaded back yard & a 2 car carport - can't ask for more. This home sits on a corner lot.
323 Chaco Drive
323 Chaco, Alamogordo, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1862 sqft
323 Chaco Drive Available 08/03/20 Super Nice 4 Bedroom in a desireable Area. - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.25 bath home with real nice cabinetry and tile work throughout.
2310 Collins Apt. A
2310 Collins Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
675 sqft
Completely furnished 2-bedroom Apartment to include utilities - Four plex with 2-bedroom completely furnished apartments.
785 Desert View
785 Desert, Alamogordo, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2396 sqft
785 Desert View Available 06/29/20 Exquisite home with lots of upgrades - Exquisite home with lots of upgrades; feels inviting when you walk in.
464 Eagle Drive
464 Eagle Drive, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1955 sqft
464 Eagle Drive Available 06/23/20 575-434-0800 - 3 Bedrooms ~ 2 Baths ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Refrigerated Air ~ Great Room w/Fireplace ~ Dining Room ~ Eat-In Kitchen w/Electric Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Dishwasher ~ Patio ~ Fenced Yard ~ Sorry NO
231 Burnage Lane
231 Burnage, Alamogordo, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2263 sqft
231 Burnage Lane Available 07/01/20 2 Story - 4 bedroom 3 bath - Lovely 2 story home in a newer subdivision, a quick 10 minute commute to HAFB. This home offers 3 living areas. 4 Bedrooms. Convenient 1/2 bath downstairs for guests.
1107 Ohio
1107 Ohio Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$600
1256 sqft
1107 Ohio Available 08/01/20 575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 1 Bath ~ Driveway Parking ~ Kitchen w/Gas Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Fireplace ~ Fenced Back Yard ~ All Pets are subject to approval with a $250.
1001 Spruce Ave
1001 Spruce Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
1642 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home ready to be lived in.Hardwood floors and tile. Large living room. Kitchen includes marble counter tops, refinished cabinets, stove and refrigerator. Large backyard with room for gardening, children, and pets.
1400 Indiana
1400 Indiana Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$725
1034 sqft
Cute 2 Bd / 1 Ba Home - A must see! - Very nice 2 bedroom /1 bathroom home. It has hardwood floors, stove & refrigerator, laundry room and covered side porch. Includes off street parking and shed for storage. Owner pays Water, Sewer and Garbage.
1501 25th Street
1501 25th Street, Alamogordo, NM
2 Bedrooms
$900
Subletter needed! This charming Tri-plex is located at the corner of 25th Street and Pecan. Sitting at a lofty 1,450 square feet, this unit boasts some of the biggest bedrooms and bathrooms in this price range.
1009 Dexter Ln
1009 Dexter Lane, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$725
945 sqft
Pueblo Style with Garage - Available now - Simplicity comes in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with a single car garage. The garage has a washer & dryer hook up. Desert Landscaping in the front and a covered porch.
1808 College
1808 College Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$850
1460 sqft
1808 College Available 12/31/19 575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 2 Bath ~ 1 Car Garage ~ Kitchen w/Gas Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Washer & Dryer Connections ~ Fenced Back Yard ~ Pets are subject to approval with a $250 Non Refundable pet fee, per
1512 Utah
1512 Utah Avenue, Alamogordo, NM
3 Bedrooms
$650
1174 sqft
575-434-0800 - 3 Bedroom ~ 1 Bath ~ 1 Carport Large Dining Area ~ Kitchen with Range/Oven ~ Refrigerator ~ Hardwood Flooring Utility Room ~ Fenced Back Yard Medium and small dogs only on approval with a $250.00 Non-Refundable pet fee.
1105 Marcial
1105 Marcial Circle, Tularosa, NM
3 Bedrooms
$725
1046 sqft
1105 Marcial Available 05/01/20 Little treasure in Tulie - Available May 1st 2020. We have a 3 bedroom, 1 bath home nestled in a cul-de-sac in Tularosa, Large fenced in back yard. Comes with a carport and a covered porch in front.
