Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM

Vue at Knoll Trail

15678 Knoll Trail Dr · (469) 615-2031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15678 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2108 · Avail. Oct 2

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Jul 29

$915

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 626 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vue at Knoll Trail.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
fire pit
hot tub
Located in far north Dallas, TX is Vue at Knoll Trail, an inviting apartment home community. Indulge in wonderful features like spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliance packages and breakfast nooks, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, spacious closets, vaulted ceilings, full size washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Our community also boasts amenities including a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck, cabana and poolside grills, complimentary package receiving, private off-leash dog park and much more. Browse our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments and select your future home!

Living in the Addison neighborhood of Dallas is nothing short of fun! Close to home, you’ll find so many opportunities for entertainment. Take in a movie at LOOK Cinemas, shop DSW, Best Buy and more at Prestwood Town Center, golf in the sun at The Clubs of Prestonwood, Bent Tree Country Club or Preston Trail Golf Club, check out the Mary Kay Museum or dine at any of our delicious local e

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vue at Knoll Trail have any available units?
Vue at Knoll Trail has 6 units available starting at $880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Vue at Knoll Trail have?
Some of Vue at Knoll Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vue at Knoll Trail currently offering any rent specials?
Vue at Knoll Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vue at Knoll Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, Vue at Knoll Trail is pet friendly.
Does Vue at Knoll Trail offer parking?
Yes, Vue at Knoll Trail offers parking.
Does Vue at Knoll Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vue at Knoll Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vue at Knoll Trail have a pool?
Yes, Vue at Knoll Trail has a pool.
Does Vue at Knoll Trail have accessible units?
No, Vue at Knoll Trail does not have accessible units.
Does Vue at Knoll Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vue at Knoll Trail has units with dishwashers.
