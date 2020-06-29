Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport fire pit hot tub

Located in far north Dallas, TX is Vue at Knoll Trail, an inviting apartment home community. Indulge in wonderful features like spacious kitchens with stainless steel appliance packages and breakfast nooks, gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, spacious closets, vaulted ceilings, full size washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Our community also boasts amenities including a refreshing swimming pool with sundeck, cabana and poolside grills, complimentary package receiving, private off-leash dog park and much more. Browse our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments and select your future home!



Living in the Addison neighborhood of Dallas is nothing short of fun! Close to home, you’ll find so many opportunities for entertainment. Take in a movie at LOOK Cinemas, shop DSW, Best Buy and more at Prestwood Town Center, golf in the sun at The Clubs of Prestonwood, Bent Tree Country Club or Preston Trail Golf Club, check out the Mary Kay Museum or dine at any of our delicious local e