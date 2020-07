Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool package receiving garage on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse fire pit game room internet access online portal

Where luxury and elegance meet sophistication. Full of designer amenities, our stunning community of ultra-luxe studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent in North Dallas, TX take metropolitan living to new heights. Get ready to call The Chelsea your new home.



Most notably, The Chelsea on Southern is part of the vibrant North Dallas community. Enjoy living within walking distance of the popular Galleria Dallas shopping mall and being minutes from the thriving restaurant and entertainment scene on Belt Line Road. Plus, with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and I-635, infinite adventures in Dallas are possible. At The Chelsea on Southern, we believe in the value of collaborative partnerships. That’s why we created our Preferred Employer Partnership Program. Call, email us, or stop in to see if your employer qualifies and enjoy special discounts and perks!



Make The Chelsea on Southern your home today!