Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Signature at Trinity River

Open Now until 6pm
220 Stoneport Dr · (833) 275-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Stoneport Dr, Dallas, TX 75217

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11102 · Avail. now

$979

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10101 · Avail. now

$1,112

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Signature at Trinity River.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Discover your new home at Signature at Trinity River! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, TX, Signature at Trinity River offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. The surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Signature at Trinity River the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments, we’re the expert at combining quality and affordability. It is our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments into their homes. So look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Signature at Trinity River. *Signature at Trinity River participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per household/due at time of move-in ($250 refundable)
limit: 2 per apartment home
restrictions: 40 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Carport & Surface Lot Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Signature at Trinity River have any available units?
Signature at Trinity River has 2 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Signature at Trinity River have?
Some of Signature at Trinity River's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Signature at Trinity River currently offering any rent specials?
Signature at Trinity River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Signature at Trinity River pet-friendly?
Yes, Signature at Trinity River is pet friendly.
Does Signature at Trinity River offer parking?
Yes, Signature at Trinity River offers parking.
Does Signature at Trinity River have units with washers and dryers?
No, Signature at Trinity River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Signature at Trinity River have a pool?
Yes, Signature at Trinity River has a pool.
Does Signature at Trinity River have accessible units?
No, Signature at Trinity River does not have accessible units.
Does Signature at Trinity River have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Signature at Trinity River has units with dishwashers.
