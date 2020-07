Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage key fob access bbq/grill bike storage business center internet access online portal package receiving yoga

Not far from the Cityplace Market, Dallas Farmer's Market, the Dallas World Aquarium and Fair Park, Olympus at Ross Apartments in downtown Dallas truly has something for everyone. Everything you need is within easy reach when you choose one of our studio, one-, or two-bedroom apartments for your next home. Interior features include built-in USB ports, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, keyless entry, spacious closets, quartz counters, and more. Our community proudly offers additions like a fireside lounge, blowout bar, an art room, bark park and pet grooming station, a parking garage, cyber cafe and game lounge, an unbelievable wellness studio, elevators, and a stunning pool plaza. Welcome home to Olympus at Ross Apartments in Dallas, TX