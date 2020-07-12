/
/
/
lakewood hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
245 Apartments for rent in Lakewood Hills, Dallas, TX
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
900 sqft
The Verandah Bungalos Live here if: you consider your dog a member of your family The Verandah Bungalos have gone to the dogs...
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
17 Units Available
Magnolia at Lakewood
2175 Tucker St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1140 sqft
Units feature built-in wireless Sonos speaker systems, Kohler Bluetooth shower head speakers and stainless steel appliances. Community has plunge pool, BBQ grills and gated parking courts. Close to I-30 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1034 sqft
Luxury living in a tropical resort-like setting in these Dallas apartments for rent, available now.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood Hills
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr., Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
969 sqft
Luxury homes surrounded by a natural environment. Ample onsite amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Right near picturesque White Rock Lake. Easy access to I-30.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1234 sqft
Located in the Lakewood area of Dallas at White Rock Lake, Lakewood Flats Apartments is a luxury apartment community with a most desirable balance, casual elegance, sophisticated urbanism and a world of style dedicated solely to you.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
$
34 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
26 Units Available
The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
969 sqft
If you dig the idea of lakeside living without leaving the city, welcome to Lakewood, which features the jewel of Dallas - White Rock Lake.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
24 Units Available
Lakewood Greens
7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
891 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,352
1041 sqft
Luxurious community offers pool, sauna and outdoor kitchen. Units feature brushed nickel fixtures, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Close to some of the city's most elegant shopping and dining, near the Santa Fe Trail.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
41 Units Available
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
872 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Upper E in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
4 Units Available
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1197 sqft
Nestled in the quiet residential area of Lakewood, San Mateo Forest is White Rock's best-kept secret. Our community is secluded but very much in the center of the finest shopping and dining venues in the city.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Plaza
5908 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
Live here if: you’re looking for cool factor that’s off the charts The Plaza defines modern luxury and a totally chic urban vibe. It’s a place for the young urbanite and social butterfly to get the most out of life in the city of Dallas.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Chateau Victor
6010-6014 Victor Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
864 sqft
Following suit with its name, Chateau on Victor is a lavish, adorable community in the heart of Lakewood.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
10 Units Available
Magnolia on Gaston
6000 Gaston Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
556 sqft
Introducing Magnolia on Gaston apartment homes now for rent. A boutique apartment community located off Gaston Avenue in the acclaimed Lakewood neighborhood east of downtown Dallas, Texas.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood Hills
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
11 Units Available
Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
Discover your base camp for modern apartment living in downtown Dallas. Distinct style and artistic character are the backdrop of urban living at Haskell Flats apartments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
31 Units Available
4123 Cedar Springs
4123 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1124 sqft
Ilume is just a few blocks from the Dallas North Tollway, offering an easy commute from one of the one- or two-bedroom units available. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops combine with pet-friendly policies.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
77 Units Available
4600 Ross
4600 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,195
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1170 sqft
Creating an inspired home is easy when you’re surrounded by beauty, culture, and conveniences. With modern architecture and understated elegance, 4600 Ross stands boldly in the unique urban setting of historic East Dallas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Taylor
3100 Carlisle St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,523
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1686 sqft
Luxury apartments with 10-foot ceilings, mud rooms, hardwood floors and keyless entry. Community amenities include 24-hour concierge, two-level fitness center, resident lounge and game room.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
20 Units Available
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in North Dallas close to shops, restaurants and city attractions. Apartments have been recently renovated and include stainless steel appliances, townhome floor plans and glass tile backsplash. Community has pool and bocce court.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Paxton at Lake Highlands
9763 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1123 sqft
Located in the heart of North Dallas, 5 miles from popular shopping and dining options. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, and glass backsplash. Community has clubhouse, gym, and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$947
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1042 sqft
This property is located on the beautiful waterfront of Jackson Branch and nearby the White Rock Creek trails. Units feature hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. The green community offers garage parking, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,550
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1197 sqft
Knox Heights is conveniently situated in the busy Knox Henderson area. Spacious 1 to 2-bedroom luxury units offer hardwood floors and dishwashers. Near eclectic shops, upscale restaurants, and the well-known Katy Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,702
1680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located luxury apartments with furnished units, wheelchair access, and two-car attached garage. Community amenities include swimming pool, fitness center, and covered parking. Near public transportation.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXSachse, TXDeSoto, TX