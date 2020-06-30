Munger Place Residences.

5119 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75214 Old East Dallas
1 Bedroom
Unit 08 · Avail. now
$1,025
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
garage
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you want to escape to a true mid-century modern classic
A classic mid-century modern home, set in the sought after Munger Historic District—the Munger boasts custom touches inside and out. Shared by just 10 units, the boutique resort-style courtyard offers residents privacy and a quaint throwback escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.
What’s outdoors:
Beautiful mid-century modern curb appeal in the prestigious Munger Historic District A custom designed courtyard adorned with stylish outdoor furniture, gardens and a gourmet cooking area Private and peaceful designer patios Lush views of a mature natural paradise
What’s indoors:
Elegant hardwood floors throughout Touches of historic character and style An open kitchen outfitted with modern features and appliances and so much more!