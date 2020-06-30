All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Munger Place Residences

5119 Junius Street · (254) 280-0619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5119 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Munger Place Residences.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
garage
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you want to escape to a true mid-century modern classic

A classic mid-century modern home, set in the sought after Munger Historic District—the Munger boasts custom touches inside and out. Shared by just 10 units, the boutique resort-style courtyard offers residents privacy and a quaint throwback escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.

What’s outdoors:

Beautiful mid-century modern curb appeal in the prestigious Munger Historic District
A custom designed courtyard adorned with stylish outdoor furniture, gardens and a gourmet cooking area
Private and peaceful designer patios
Lush views of a mature natural paradise

What’s indoors:

Elegant hardwood floors throughout
Touches of historic character and style
An open kitchen outfitted with modern features and appliances
and so much more!

Property style profile: classic charm + peaceful retreat + simple elegance

The Power Personality Spectrum: Nature Lover + History Buff + Librarian

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Pitbull, rottweiler, german shepherd, 50lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot, carports $40/month, detached garage $50/month. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Munger Place Residences have any available units?
Munger Place Residences has a unit available for $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Munger Place Residences have?
Some of Munger Place Residences's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Munger Place Residences currently offering any rent specials?
Munger Place Residences is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Munger Place Residences pet-friendly?
Yes, Munger Place Residences is pet friendly.
Does Munger Place Residences offer parking?
Yes, Munger Place Residences offers parking.
Does Munger Place Residences have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Munger Place Residences offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Munger Place Residences have a pool?
Yes, Munger Place Residences has a pool.
Does Munger Place Residences have accessible units?
No, Munger Place Residences does not have accessible units.
Does Munger Place Residences have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Munger Place Residences has units with dishwashers.

