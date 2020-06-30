Munger Place Residences.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed garage cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you want to escape to a true mid-century modern classic



A classic mid-century modern home, set in the sought after Munger Historic District—the Munger boasts custom touches inside and out. Shared by just 10 units, the boutique resort-style courtyard offers residents privacy and a quaint throwback escape from the everyday hustle and bustle.



What’s outdoors:



Beautiful mid-century modern curb appeal in the prestigious Munger Historic District

A custom designed courtyard adorned with stylish outdoor furniture, gardens and a gourmet cooking area

Private and peaceful designer patios

Lush views of a mature natural paradise



What’s indoors:



Elegant hardwood floors throughout

Touches of historic character and style

An open kitchen outfitted with modern features and appliances

and so much more!



Property style profile: classic charm + peaceful retreat + simple elegance



The Power Personality Spectrum: Nature Lover + History Buff + Librarian