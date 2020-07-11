McCallum Communites

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry business center carport cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments internet access

Welcome to McCallum Glen in the beautiful, bustling city of Dallas, Texas. We offer a great location for University of Texas at Dallas personnel, interns, students, and, of course, non-students. Our lovely one and two bedroom apartments are right on the free UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. Even better, we are just over a mile from UTD and a short walk to many restaurants, a shopping center, and supermarkets. Most importantly, when you feel like staying in one of our communities, you will only discover convenience and comfort with our unparalleled amenities featured in both individual apartment homes and the community at large. Tour 24- self guided tour after office has closed.Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool, unwind in our exclusive spa, or squeeze in a workout at our fitness center! You will never be looking for something to do at McCallum Glen!