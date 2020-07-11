All apartments in Dallas
McCallum Communites
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

McCallum Communites

7740 McCallum Blvd · (972) 954-6084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX 75252

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 321G · Avail. now

$697

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 285G · Avail. now

$702

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 385G · Avail. Sep 26

$707

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

See 31+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214C · Avail. Sep 3

$1,161

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 125C · Avail. Sep 1

$1,171

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 270G · Avail. now

$1,343

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from McCallum Communites.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
Welcome to McCallum Glen in the beautiful, bustling city of Dallas, Texas. We offer a great location for University of Texas at Dallas personnel, interns, students, and, of course, non-students. Our lovely one and two bedroom apartments are right on the free UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. Even better, we are just over a mile from UTD and a short walk to many restaurants, a shopping center, and supermarkets. Most importantly, when you feel like staying in one of our communities, you will only discover convenience and comfort with our unparalleled amenities featured in both individual apartment homes and the community at large. Tour 24- self guided tour after office has closed.Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool, unwind in our exclusive spa, or squeeze in a workout at our fitness center! You will never be looking for something to do at McCallum Glen!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: Deposit $200 for 1 bedroom and $300 2 bedroom
Move-in Fees: Admin $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does McCallum Communites have any available units?
McCallum Communites has 40 units available starting at $697 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does McCallum Communites have?
Some of McCallum Communites's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is McCallum Communites currently offering any rent specials?
McCallum Communites is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is McCallum Communites pet-friendly?
Yes, McCallum Communites is pet friendly.
Does McCallum Communites offer parking?
Yes, McCallum Communites offers parking.
Does McCallum Communites have units with washers and dryers?
No, McCallum Communites does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does McCallum Communites have a pool?
Yes, McCallum Communites has a pool.
Does McCallum Communites have accessible units?
Yes, McCallum Communites has accessible units.
Does McCallum Communites have units with dishwashers?
Yes, McCallum Communites has units with dishwashers.
