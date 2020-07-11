178 Apartments for rent in Addison, TX with move-in specials
For lovers of technology and the Internet, Addison, Texas has a unique quality that most other suburban towns lack. A wireless internet network covers most of the town, and for a tiny fee, residents are online without having to pay exorbitant prices for access! Now that is forward thinking, progressive policy! Does the town love it? You betcha!
Once known as Peters Colony during the mid 1800s, the town of Addison is located just north of Dallas, Texas. As of the 2012 Census, Addison's population had climbed to 15,179 people, all sharing 4.35 square miles of prime real estate! However, on any given day, the business and tourist or day visitors, the population easily reaches 100,000 people, which is excellent news for this economically thriving little town! If you are looking for rental homes in Addison, you can avoid much of the Dallas metroplex traffic and enjoy life in a small, beautiful town with big city benefits! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Addison apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Addison apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.