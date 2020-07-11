Apartment List
/
TX
/
addison
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

178 Apartments for rent in Addison, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Addison apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
38 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
40 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1184 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
62 Units Available
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$952
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
127 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,190
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 01:00pm
$
199 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,037
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Addison
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1097 sqft
Located right by Dallas Parkway and close to Keller Springs Road. Apartments and townhomes with patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen and a fireplace. Community includes a pool, a courtyard and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Pear Ridge
4753 Old Bent Tree Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1004 sqft
Pear Ridge Apartments & Townhomes offer all the comforts of home. Located in Dallas, Texas, you'll discover everything that you need and love is conveniently close to home!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
35 Units Available
Prestonwood
St. Moritz Apartments
5665 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,806
1540 sqft
This property lets residents stay fit at the gym, wind down on the putting green, or simply relax at the hot tub or pool. There's plenty of shopping, including a Walmart Supercenter, along Arapaho Road.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
35 Units Available
Prestonwood
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1187 sqft
Located close to Walmart Supercenter and The Clubs of Prestonwood. Units feature great views, one or two bedrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens. Community offers outdoor games, a garden courtyard, and a pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,731
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
41 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$770
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Prestonwood
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairways at Prestonwood have one-, two- and three-bed luxury apartments with views of the golf course. High ceilings, large closets and modern kitchen appliances. Pool, barbecue area, garage, fitness center and controlled access.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
12 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1047 sqft
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
38 Units Available
Prestonwood
Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,116
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1183 sqft
A resort-like community with modern, urban homes. Each home offers nine-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, soaking tubs, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site pool with a sunning ledge, grilling area, and social lounge provided.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
48 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
48 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
26 Units Available
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1227 sqft
Villa Piana Apartments is elegance defined in this Dallas, TX, condo-like living space. Granite counters and open fireplaces add to its luxurious feel, while residents enjoy community amenities such as pool, hot-tub and 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1324 sqft
Prestonbridge Apartments, located just off Rt. 289, offers spacious one-bedroom apartments with upgrades like a fireplace, balcony and 24-hour maintenance service. Sweat out daily stress at the sauna or relax in the hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1036 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
City Guide for Addison, TX

For lovers of technology and the Internet, Addison, Texas has a unique quality that most other suburban towns lack. A wireless internet network covers most of the town, and for a tiny fee, residents are online without having to pay exorbitant prices for access! Now that is forward thinking, progressive policy! Does the town love it? You betcha!

Once known as Peters Colony during the mid 1800s, the town of Addison is located just north of Dallas, Texas. As of the 2012 Census, Addison's population had climbed to 15,179 people, all sharing 4.35 square miles of prime real estate! However, on any given day, the business and tourist or day visitors, the population easily reaches 100,000 people, which is excellent news for this economically thriving little town! If you are looking for rental homes in Addison, you can avoid much of the Dallas metroplex traffic and enjoy life in a small, beautiful town with big city benefits! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Addison, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Addison apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Addison apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAddison 3 BedroomsAddison Accessible ApartmentsAddison Apartments under $1,000Addison Apartments under $900
Addison Apartments with BalconyAddison Apartments with GarageAddison Apartments with GymAddison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAddison Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAddison Apartments with Parking
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Apartments with Washer-DryerAddison Dog Friendly ApartmentsAddison Furnished ApartmentsAddison Pet Friendly PlacesAddison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District