Apartment List
/
TX
/
carrollton
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Carrollton, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Carrollton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
195 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1120 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
21 Units Available
Indian Creek
Rialto by Cortland
4230 Fairway Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1273 sqft
This modern development offers a large selection of amenities, including resort-style swimming pools, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, granite countertops and private garages.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1047 sqft
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
18 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
48 Units Available
Switchyard Apartments
1199 North Broadway Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,038
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1086 sqft
NOW OPEN Switchyard is where historic charm compliments hip, casual lifestyles. Inspired by the surrounding landmarks of old downtown Carrollton, Switchyard is rich with red brick, repurposed materials and a modern industrial edge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Indian Creek
Bella Vida at Coyote Ridge
4253 Hunt Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1791 sqft
Choose from one-, two-, three- or four-bedroom apartments or townhomes. Pet-friendly, modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy resort-style pools, golf simulator, fitness center, banquet facilities. Easy to access to shopping, dining, Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
72 Units Available
Olympus on Main
1011 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,075
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1097 sqft
Come home to comfort, style, and grace at Olympus on Main.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
75 Units Available
Sloane Street Apartments
4216 Sloane Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,960
1908 sqft
Newly constructed apartment homes near Midway and Park, with easy access to the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Choice of color schemes, plus wood flooring, in-unit laundry and built-in desks.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Greentree Apartments
1120 Mac Arthur Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
944 sqft
The Greentree Apartments provide tenants with quick access to schools, entertainment spots, and local businesses. Their recently renovated units come equipped with hardwood floors, modern fireplaces, and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
38 Units Available
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd, Addison, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1184 sqft
Huge circular pool with water features and sun shelf. Resident lounge with foosball and billiards. Soaring ceilings reach nine-plus feet. Programmable thermostats with separate zones. Just a half mile to the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
12 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,731
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
282 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
12 Units Available
Advenir on Addison
17671 Addison Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments with attached garages, private balconies, fireplaces and granite countertops. Lovely community featuring fitness center, two huge swimming pools with private pool cabanas and public outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
354 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,244
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
40 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1184 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
83 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
14 Units Available
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1000 sqft
The Georgian is conveniently located near the George Bush Turnpike. This community has Wi-Fi hot spots, lushly landscaped grounds, and modern 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and plenty of space.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
127 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,190
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
Results within 5 miles of Carrollton
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,263
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
86 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
City Guide for Carrollton, TX

Famous rapper and reality TV star Vanilla Ice grew up in Carrollton, TX. Don't worry, we're not going to make a joke about how Carrollton is "too cool"... sort of.

Carrollton is a suburb of Dallas, TX. In 2006 and 2008, "Money _Magazine" included Carrollton as one of the best places to live in the United States. Carrollton started as an agrarian farming town, but when Dallas began to grow, so did Carrollton and especially when the St. Louis Southwestern Railway was built to cross through it in 1888. The railroad helped bring products into and out of the town. The citys biggest boom happened after the Second World War, when people seeking a nice suburban life sought out Dallas suburbs. Today, Carrollton remains a nice place to live.

Having trouble with Craigslist Carrollton? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Carrollton, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Carrollton apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Carrollton apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Carrollton 1 BedroomsCarrollton 2 BedroomsCarrollton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarrollton 3 BedroomsCarrollton Accessible ApartmentsCarrollton Apartments under $1,000Carrollton Apartments under $1,100
Carrollton Apartments under $900Carrollton Apartments with BalconyCarrollton Apartments with GarageCarrollton Apartments with GymCarrollton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarrollton Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCarrollton Apartments with Parking
Carrollton Apartments with PoolCarrollton Apartments with Washer-DryerCarrollton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCarrollton Furnished ApartmentsCarrollton Pet Friendly PlacesCarrollton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Indian Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District