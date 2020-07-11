117 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX with move-in specials
Welcome to Mesquite, a small town that is holding onto that true southern flavor in an age where big-city skyscrapers and suburban McMansions plague the cities and suburbs of Texas. Mesquite is simple, down-to-earth, crazy about football, and the best place in the south to witness real cowboys doing their thing, especially when the rodeo season comes around.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mesquite apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Mesquite apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.