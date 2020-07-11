Apartment List
/
TX
/
mesquite
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

117 Apartments for rent in Mesquite, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mesquite apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
971 sqft
Grassy courtyard with grill and picnic areas. Two sparkling pools with shade pergola. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Less than a mile to I-635, US-80.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
5 Units Available
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1202 sqft
Located just minutes from I-635 and the George Bush Tollway. Close to shopping centers. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Units are spacious and feature private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Village Green
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
Studio
$775
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
930 sqft
Tucked away from the Dallas bustle, Pinehurst Place Apartments in Mesquite, Texas offers all the conveniences of the city without all the hassle. With easy access to I-635 and I-30, you'll be close to Downtown Dallas, and the DFW Airport.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
10 Units Available
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Country Club Apartments, high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from all the rest! Our one- and two-bedroom apartment and townhomes offer refinished countertops in kitchens and baths, ceiling fans, walk in closets,
Results within 1 mile of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulders Apartments
6337 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1024 sqft
Peaceful, landscaped community close to I-30, I-635, Lake Ray Hubbard, and shopping and dining. Limited access gates for safety, 24-hour fitness center and double tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
2 Units Available
Meadowcreek
Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
881 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments close to I-465 and Downtown Indianapolis. Electric units with energy-efficient windows and new oak cabinets and kitchen countertops. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
15 Units Available
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
954 sqft
Located close to I-635, Dallas Athletic Club, Dallas Botanical Gardens and numerous shopping and dining venues. Special features including nine-foot ceilings, in-unit fireplace, clubhouse, gym, hot tub and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr., Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$969
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
969 sqft
Luxury homes surrounded by a natural environment. Ample onsite amenities, including a fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Right near picturesque White Rock Lake. Easy access to I-30.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
36 Units Available
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1200 sqft
Historic neighborhood filled with trees. Close to downtown. Renovated kitchens with granite, tile and new lighting. All-new gym and cyber caf̩, pool and community fire pit for all tenants.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Hilton Head
11440 McCree Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come and discover our beautifully landscaped community. At Hilton Head Apartments, you'll find the ideal combination of amenities and location to satisfy your wants and needs. Our distinctive floor plans will meet any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
76 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,341
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Eastern
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
67 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Shoreview Flats
10151 Shoreview Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1114 sqft
NOW OPEN // Located in Northeast Dallas, Shoreview Flats is a brand-new apartment community that will deliver unparalleled luxury living and one- and two-bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
5 Units Available
Casa Linda
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,040
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1004 sqft
Stylish apartments with open layouts and energy efficient appliances. Community includes outdoor and indoor pools. Minutes from the Dallas Arboretum and White Rock Lake. Near bars, restaurants, and shops on and around Ferguson Road.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
5 Units Available
Jubilee Park
Casa Grande Villas Apartments
1315 S Barry Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
744 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Grande Villas Apartments in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Mesquite
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$762
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1217 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1380 sqft
Luxury homes with granite counters and hardwood floors. Enjoy ample onsite amenities, including a bocce court, grill station, dog park, cafe and more. Near Fair Oaks Tennis Center. Close to I-635.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Echo
3083 Herschel Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1227 sqft
Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Echo Apartments in Dallas, TX is ready to help you reach new heights.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1163 sqft
Modern fitness center with TRX equipment, kettlebells. Golf simulator. Sparkling pool with sun shelf, brick tanning deck. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Walk to Arapaho Center Station for light rail access.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Vickery
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments in the urban village of Midtown Dallas. Close to Highland Park, with Highway 75 and Walnut Hill DART Station nearby. Amenities include a full-scale gym, golf simulator and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
54 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,645
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Henderson
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1144 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, close to DART CityPlace Station, airports and major highways. Residents enjoy units that have granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwashers. The community features a resort-style pool, hot tub and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
48 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
Crest at Park Central
7929 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,630
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,104
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1245 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-635 and I-75. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen and comes with a DirecTV and high speed internet package. Amenities include a fitness center and two swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
17 Units Available
Downtown Dallas
The Element
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1407 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Dallas and within walking distance of numerous restaurants, boutiques, museums, theaters and art galleries. 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, gym, concierge, game room and pool.
City Guide for Mesquite, TX

Welcome to Mesquite, a small town that is holding onto that true southern flavor in an age where big-city skyscrapers and suburban McMansions plague the cities and suburbs of Texas. Mesquite is simple, down-to-earth, crazy about football, and the best place in the south to witness real cowboys doing their thing, especially when the rodeo season comes around.

Having trouble with Craigslist Mesquite? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Mesquite, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Mesquite apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Mesquite apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMesquite 3 BedroomsMesquite Accessible ApartmentsMesquite Apartments under $1,000Mesquite Apartments under $800
Mesquite Apartments under $900Mesquite Apartments with BalconyMesquite Apartments with GarageMesquite Apartments with GymMesquite Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMesquite Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMesquite Apartments with Parking
Mesquite Apartments with PoolMesquite Apartments with Washer-DryerMesquite Dog Friendly ApartmentsMesquite Furnished ApartmentsMesquite Pet Friendly PlacesMesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District