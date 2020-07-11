Apartment List
205 Apartments for rent in Farmers Branch, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Farmers Branch apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia...
30 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
41 Units Available
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1298 sqft
Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, garbage disposals and dishwashers. Luxury community offers communal dog park, gym and pool. Great location close to Galleria Dallas and just off Dallas Parkway.
282 Units Available
The Mansions at Mercer Crossing
1850 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1567 sqft
An urban oasis in the desirable Las Colinas area, our exclusive community is just 15 minutes from downtown Dallas and 20 minutes from Fort Worth.
354 Units Available
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,244
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1423 sqft
Indulge in luxurious extras with resort-style living at Luxe. Lounge with friends on our sun deck, and cool off in the infinity-edge pool. Gather at our outdoor gourmet kitchen, or relax around the open-air fireplace.
83 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
48 Units Available
Elan City Centre Luxury Apartments
13301 Galleria Pl, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1177 sqft
Elan City Centre is at the epicenter of all that is haute in Dallas and is now offering up to 2 Months FREE. Situated on Galleria Drive, these urban, luxury apartments are located at the intersection of luxe and style.
48 Units Available
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1528 sqft
Premium apartments with in-unit laundry and spacious floor plans. Community has a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and BBQ/grill for entertaining. Close to Dallas North Tollway and 635.
63 Units Available
Mercer Crossing
11700 Luna Rd, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. Just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment of Dallas. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Easy access to major highway.
Results within 1 mile of Farmers Branch
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
17 Units Available
McShann Estates
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$855
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1285 sqft
Newly renovated, this Midtown apartment community features resort-style pools, cabanas and a gym. Interiors have glass mosaic backsplashes, built-in bookshelves and washer/dryer connections. A block from I-635 and minutes from Midtown's shopping and dining.
18 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$770
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1209 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
40 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1184 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
40 Units Available
Union at Carrollton Square
1111 South Main Street, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1095 sqft
Located along South Josey Lane and yards from East Belt Line Road. Stylish apartments with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a pool, business center and clubhouse.
26 Units Available
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1227 sqft
Villa Piana Apartments is elegance defined in this Dallas, TX, condo-like living space. Granite counters and open fireplaces add to its luxurious feel, while residents enjoy community amenities such as pool, hot-tub and 24-hr gym.
62 Units Available
Savoye
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$952
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1156 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open kitchens, granite countertops, master bedrooms and modern touches. Two resort-style pools and HD movie room. Close to I-635, Dallas North Tollway and nearby restaurants.
23 Units Available
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1036 sqft
Courtyard with firepit and lounge seating, pool and hot tub, grills, mature trees. Patio/balcony in all homes, plus large windows for ample natural light. Under a mile to Dallas North Tollway.
14 Units Available
The Brownstones Townhome Apartments
13907 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,325
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1560 sqft
The Brownstones Apartments in Dallas, TX offer modern loft-style living with spacious floor plans and updated interiors. A gorgeous resort-style pool is on the grounds.
6 Units Available
Preston Hills
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Preston Park Apartments in Dallas, Texas, offer classic apartment living with ample green space, balconies, and quiet courtyards. Spacious floor plans in multiple configurations suit your needs.
127 Units Available
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,190
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1261 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Elan Addison Grove, anything is possible.
199 Units Available
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,037
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,184
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1100 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, spacious living spaces and kitchen island. Community has a business center, pool and fitness center. Steps away from neighborhood restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Farmers Branch
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,263
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
35 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
73 Units Available
Willow Bend
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1210 sqft
Three courtyards with tucked away grill areas, hammocks. Designer homes with track lighting, black and stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile or faux wood flooring in kitchens and baths. Immeidate access to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
City Guide for Farmers Branch, TX

"I am from Texas, and one of the reasons I like Texas is because there is no one in control." (-Willie Nelson)

Farmers Branch Texas, lovingly referred to by locals as ‘The City in a Park’, is home to just under 30,000 people enjoying a 12-square mile slice of North-East Texas paradise. The community was first settled in the 1850s and has managed to remain a vibrant and beautiful city. Farmers Branch is an inner-ring suburb of Dallas County and is a quick and easy commute for those who need or want to work within the metroplex but have a strong desire to live in a close knit community with deep, historical roots. Talk about the best of multiple worlds! Farmers Branch seems to be a haven for those who love to work in computers and math. When you work this hard all day, coming home only minutes from your office and finding yourself surrounded by parks and the beauty of nature makes you feel as though every night is a getaway.

Having trouble with Craigslist Farmers Branch? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Farmers Branch, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Farmers Branch apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Farmers Branch apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

