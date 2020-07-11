Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Grand Prairie, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Grand Prairie apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1150 sqft
Upgrade your style of living at Forum at Grand Prairie apartment homes near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Our South Grand Prairie garden-style apartment community has everything you need to live your best life.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
12 Units Available
Sheffield Village
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1258 sqft
Located minutes from the shopping and dining along Route 360, this property keeps residents happy with its own tennis court, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage parking. Recently-renovated units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with high ceilings, crown molding and sconce lighting. Located close to major highways and businesses. Community has a pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Grand Prairie, Texas, you’ll be proud to call The Clairborne Apartment Homes your home. Styled after a classic southern plantation, this community combines the gracious lifestyle of the South with contemporary apartment living.
Results within 1 mile of Grand Prairie
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
51 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1450 sqft
This waterfront property is located near all the shopping and dining along Route 360. The pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Furnished units have walk in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
Summers Landing
3900 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Highway 360 and close to Centreport/DFW Airport Station. Apartments feature oversized closets and private patios or balconies. Resident amenities include a pool, spa and social courtyard. Complimentary covered parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Grand Prairie
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Rancho Mirage
1200 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1057 sqft
At Rancho Mirage, we strive to provide our residents with a superior home environment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
The Station at MacArthur
1100 Hidden Rdg, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,594
1453 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with spacious living rooms, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Play basketball, exercise and swim on site. Right next to Thomas Jefferson Park. Easy access to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,114
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:18pm
$
6 Units Available
Arts District
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1009 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Walnut Hill
3503 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$962
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1464 sqft
Just miles from Melbourne International Airport, these homes feature oversized closets, in-unit laundry and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two tennis courts, sparkling pools and an outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$877
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$988
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
967 sqft
Close to Bear Creek Park and Texas State Highway 360 North. On-site amenities include hot tub, fire pit, and 24-hour gym. Cable-ready apartments feature a free tanning bed, hardwood floors, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$853
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Song
Ridgeview Place
3725 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1002 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, hot tub, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Moments from President George Bush Turnpike for easy commuting. Units include washer-dryer hookups and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1558 sqft
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Villages of Bear Creek
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,202
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,867
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
WaterRidge
4600 W Pioneer Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1353 sqft
The Irving Mall and other entertainment and dining options are near this community thanks to Highways 161 and 183. Two resort-style pools and grilling area are onsite. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Parkway North
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Grand Prairie, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Grand Prairie apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Grand Prairie apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

