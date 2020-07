Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bocce court carport courtyard internet access media room

Broadstone 5151 is bringing posh living to the center of the metroplex. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway north of the Galleria, all the city has to offer is at your doorstep. When you’re ready to relax and unwind at home, enjoy polished high-end finishes, lush contemporary landscaping and intimate upscale amenities. Broadstone 5151 offers a swanky atmosphere, an exclusive experience and perfectly positions you for a lifestyle on the move.