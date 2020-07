AMLI Design District.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room dog park internet access internet cafe

Live in a Dallas high-rise community that's more than the sum of its luxurious parts. Our Design District apartments have a rooftop pool with one of the best views of the Dallas skyline. And whether you stay right at home pampering yourself with amenities or utilize the on-site Concierge to book your next night out in the Design District, you'll find you're right in the place you're meant to be.The Design District has a flair that shines brighter than most Dallas neighborhoods. Our apartments near Downtown Dallas are in a neighborhood that's home to a bevy of showrooms and galleries at the top of their game, the area is also the stomping grounds of many restaurants near the top of the list. Sample tastes from around the world as well as a bountiful arts scene that is distinctly contemporary in its style.