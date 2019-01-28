9603 Baseline Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Spacious patio home with tons of natural light. This 2-level home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, painted throughout in neutral colors. 3 courtyards offer green space for relaxation. Main living area contains vaulted ceilings, fireplace, wet bar, and laminate wood floors. Kitchen adorned with white cabinets, tile floor, stainless steel appliances, and enough space for a small table or island. Formal dining just off kitchen offers plenty of space for large family gatherings. One full bath on 1st floor between 2 spare rooms. Large master on 2nd floor boasts high ceilings, huge walk in closet, and full bath with double sinks. Just off master is a 2nd multi-purpose living area; can be used as sitting area, game room, theater, office etc. Rent: $1796/month. Pets allowed with $150 deposit. Washer/dryer: $35/month. Security deposit equal to one-month rent plus one time $150 admin fee.