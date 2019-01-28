All apartments in Dallas
9603 Baseline Drive

9603 Baseline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9603 Baseline Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Spacious patio home with tons of natural light. This 2-level home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, painted throughout in neutral colors. 3 courtyards offer green space for relaxation. Main living area contains vaulted ceilings, fireplace, wet bar, and laminate wood floors. Kitchen adorned with white cabinets, tile floor, stainless steel appliances, and enough space for a small table or island. Formal dining just off kitchen offers plenty of space for large family gatherings. One full bath on 1st floor between 2 spare rooms. Large master on 2nd floor boasts high ceilings, huge walk in closet, and full bath with double sinks. Just off master is a 2nd multi-purpose living area; can be used as sitting area, game room, theater, office etc. Rent: $1796/month. Pets allowed with $150 deposit. Washer/dryer: $35/month. Security deposit equal to one-month rent plus one time $150 admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9603 Baseline Drive have any available units?
9603 Baseline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9603 Baseline Drive have?
Some of 9603 Baseline Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9603 Baseline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9603 Baseline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9603 Baseline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9603 Baseline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9603 Baseline Drive offer parking?
No, 9603 Baseline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9603 Baseline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9603 Baseline Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9603 Baseline Drive have a pool?
No, 9603 Baseline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9603 Baseline Drive have accessible units?
No, 9603 Baseline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9603 Baseline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9603 Baseline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

