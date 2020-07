Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful home in Lake HIghlands feeds into Wallace Elementary and was recently updated with an open floor plan and natural light. From the living room, step out onto the newer large deck overlooking a spacious back yard, perfect for entertaining and play. The master suite includes large walk-in shower and access to a private patio. The additional two bedrooms share a bath. SS appliances. Beautifully maintained and ready for you to call it home.