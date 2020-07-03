9003 Church Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This beautiful home in the highly sought-after Merriman Park neighborhood in Lake Highlands truly has it all! Huge, updated kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar opens into a large, open concept living, wet bar, fireplace, custom built-ins & combination of hardwood, carpet inserts and high price tile floor throughout. Master suite with luxurious spa-like bath featuring dual shower heads with large garden tub. Updated bathrooms, large bedrooms all having walk-in closets, new windows in the front, rear entry garage, panoramic view of serene backyard w extra tall privacy fence. Zoned heat & AC. 2 hot water heater. Zoned for award winning Merriman Park Elementary in Richardson ISD.