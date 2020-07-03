All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 9003 Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
9003 Church Road
Last updated October 22 2019 at 11:16 AM

9003 Church Road

9003 Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9003 Church Road, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This beautiful home in the highly sought-after Merriman Park neighborhood in Lake Highlands truly has it all! Huge, updated kitchen, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar opens into a large, open concept living, wet bar, fireplace, custom built-ins & combination of hardwood, carpet inserts and high price tile floor throughout. Master suite with luxurious spa-like bath featuring dual shower heads with large garden tub. Updated bathrooms, large bedrooms all having walk-in closets, new windows in the front, rear entry garage, panoramic view of serene backyard w extra tall privacy fence. Zoned heat & AC. 2 hot water heater. Zoned for award winning Merriman Park Elementary in Richardson ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9003 Church Road have any available units?
9003 Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9003 Church Road have?
Some of 9003 Church Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9003 Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
9003 Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9003 Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 9003 Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 9003 Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 9003 Church Road offers parking.
Does 9003 Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9003 Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9003 Church Road have a pool?
No, 9003 Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 9003 Church Road have accessible units?
No, 9003 Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9003 Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9003 Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Village Cliffs
8612 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Gables Park 17
1700 Cedar Springs Road
Dallas, TX 75202
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
San Mateo Forest Apartments
7110 San Mateo Blvd
Dallas, TX 75223

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University