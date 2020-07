Amenities

Quaint and private, This 1 bedroom backhouse contains one bathroom. Other features include are electric cooktop, built in microwave, stacked washer and dryer, mini blinds, laminate, vinyl ceiling fans, window ac, space heaters, alley access, electric gate. Private fenced yard with plenty of green space. Tenant pays 40% of total utilities from the from the front house. Application fee is $50 per each adult over the age of 18. Home is available March 29th.