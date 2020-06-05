816 W 7th Street

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar media room microwave

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

House has fresh NEW PAINTED walls and ceilings, looks brand new! Come and enjoy all Bishop Arts has to offer! Beautiful charming house with all the space you will ever need. This house has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms a huge backyard for pets or gathering. Walking distance to the great restaurants, coffee shops, bars, all around Bishop Art! The hip Bishop Arts District is known for its diverse nightlife, chic independent fashion stores and colorful street art. Enjoy cult movies at Texas Theater, while the art deco Kessler Theater presents live music by local and national bands. Come and check out this house in this great neighborhood!