Dallas, TX
816 W 7th Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:33 AM

816 W 7th Street

816 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 West 7th Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
House has fresh NEW PAINTED walls and ceilings, looks brand new! Come and enjoy all Bishop Arts has to offer! Beautiful charming house with all the space you will ever need. This house has 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms a huge backyard for pets or gathering. Walking distance to the great restaurants, coffee shops, bars, all around Bishop Art! The hip Bishop Arts District is known for its diverse nightlife, chic independent fashion stores and colorful street art. Enjoy cult movies at Texas Theater, while the art deco Kessler Theater presents live music by local and national bands. Come and check out this house in this great neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 W 7th Street have any available units?
816 W 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 W 7th Street have?
Some of 816 W 7th Street's amenities include pet friendly, coffee bar, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
816 W 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 W 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 816 W 7th Street offer parking?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 816 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 W 7th Street have a pool?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 816 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 816 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 W 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

