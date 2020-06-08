7819 Millstone Drive 75228

Amenities

Another great listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Two bed and one bath home that has a living area that opens up to the kitchen. Small front and back yard to enjoy your morning and or your evenings. This home is centrally located to interstate 30, Dallas Arboretum and Bontanical Garden, Tenison Park Golf Club and Fair Park.**Pet Friendly Home** Rent: $950.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.