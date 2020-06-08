All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:19 PM

7819 Millstone Drive 75228

7819 Millstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7819 Millstone Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Claremont

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another great listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Two bed and one bath home that has a living area that opens up to the kitchen. Small front and back yard to enjoy your morning and or your evenings. This home is centrally located to interstate 30, Dallas Arboretum and Bontanical Garden, Tenison Park Golf Club and Fair Park.**Pet Friendly Home** Rent: $950.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 have any available units?
7819 Millstone Drive 75228 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 currently offering any rent specials?
7819 Millstone Drive 75228 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 is pet friendly.
Does 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 offer parking?
No, 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 does not offer parking.
Does 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 have a pool?
No, 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 does not have a pool.
Does 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 have accessible units?
No, 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 does not have accessible units.
Does 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7819 Millstone Drive 75228 does not have units with air conditioning.

