7423 Concordia Lane

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, and 1 Car Garage - (Must See) 2 Story (All Electric) Brick House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Wood Fenced Back Yard and Central Heat & Air. New Interior Paint, Carpet & Blinds August 2019. Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



(RLNE5101455)