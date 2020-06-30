7423 Concordia Lane

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, and 1 Car Garage - (Must See) 2 Story (All Electric) Brick House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Wood Fenced Back Yard and Central Heat & Air. New Interior Paint, Carpet & Blinds August 2019. Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!
No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.
Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.
(RLNE5101455)