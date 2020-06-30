All apartments in Dallas
7423 Concordia Lane

7423 Concordia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7423 Concordia Lane, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, and 1 Car Garage - (Must See) 2 Story (All Electric) Brick House Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Range, Dishwasher, Disposal, Wood Fenced Back Yard and Central Heat & Air. New Interior Paint, Carpet & Blinds August 2019. Please call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE5101455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 Concordia Lane have any available units?
7423 Concordia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7423 Concordia Lane have?
Some of 7423 Concordia Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 Concordia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Concordia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Concordia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7423 Concordia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7423 Concordia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7423 Concordia Lane offers parking.
Does 7423 Concordia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7423 Concordia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Concordia Lane have a pool?
No, 7423 Concordia Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7423 Concordia Lane have accessible units?
No, 7423 Concordia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Concordia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7423 Concordia Lane has units with dishwashers.

