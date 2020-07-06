7334 Big Sky Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful home with enticing curb appeal Back yard has a covered porch. Large formal living room upon entering the home. Open concept gorgeous kitchen as the center location. Kitchen equipped with all black appliances to include a double door refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave, island & sky light. This four bedroom, two bath is a split bedroom arrangement. Second large living area with stone fireplace with gas starter. Master suite is well sized. Master bath has separate vanities, separate shower, jetted tub, huge walk-in closet and a lot of natural light.

It is a MUST SEE~