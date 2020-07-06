All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7334 Big Sky Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7334 Big Sky Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:02 AM

7334 Big Sky Drive

7334 Big Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7334 Big Sky Drive, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with enticing curb appeal Back yard has a covered porch. Large formal living room upon entering the home. Open concept gorgeous kitchen as the center location. Kitchen equipped with all black appliances to include a double door refrigerator, gas range, built-in microwave, island & sky light. This four bedroom, two bath is a split bedroom arrangement. Second large living area with stone fireplace with gas starter. Master suite is well sized. Master bath has separate vanities, separate shower, jetted tub, huge walk-in closet and a lot of natural light.
It is a MUST SEE~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7334 Big Sky Drive have any available units?
7334 Big Sky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7334 Big Sky Drive have?
Some of 7334 Big Sky Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7334 Big Sky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7334 Big Sky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7334 Big Sky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7334 Big Sky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7334 Big Sky Drive offer parking?
No, 7334 Big Sky Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7334 Big Sky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7334 Big Sky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7334 Big Sky Drive have a pool?
No, 7334 Big Sky Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7334 Big Sky Drive have accessible units?
No, 7334 Big Sky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7334 Big Sky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7334 Big Sky Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Emerson
9959 Adleta Blvd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Riviera
11700 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75243
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University