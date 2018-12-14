Rent Calculator
7020 Sorcey Road
Last updated April 1 2020 at 4:22 PM
7020 Sorcey Road
7020 Sorcey Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
7020 Sorcey Road, Dallas, TX 75249
Mountain Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7020 Sorcey Road have any available units?
7020 Sorcey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 7020 Sorcey Road currently offering any rent specials?
7020 Sorcey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 Sorcey Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7020 Sorcey Road is pet friendly.
Does 7020 Sorcey Road offer parking?
No, 7020 Sorcey Road does not offer parking.
Does 7020 Sorcey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7020 Sorcey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 Sorcey Road have a pool?
No, 7020 Sorcey Road does not have a pool.
Does 7020 Sorcey Road have accessible units?
No, 7020 Sorcey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 Sorcey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7020 Sorcey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 Sorcey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 Sorcey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
