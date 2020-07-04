All apartments in Dallas
Location

6910 Oriole Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Spacious home offering a formal living room and dining room with fireplace, second living space and bonus room with wet bar area. Nice size kitchen with appliances granite counter tops, center island with a second sink, lots of kitchen counter space and cabinets. Split bathrooms, walk-in shower in master bath, wood floors, ceiling fans, great closet space. Large outside patio with fireplace and backyard space great for entertaining. Incredible home in great neighborhood & area. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Pets accepted on a case by case bases no aggressive breeds or exotic animals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6910 Oriole Dr have any available units?
6910 Oriole Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6910 Oriole Dr have?
Some of 6910 Oriole Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6910 Oriole Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6910 Oriole Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6910 Oriole Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6910 Oriole Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6910 Oriole Dr offer parking?
No, 6910 Oriole Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6910 Oriole Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6910 Oriole Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6910 Oriole Dr have a pool?
No, 6910 Oriole Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6910 Oriole Dr have accessible units?
No, 6910 Oriole Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6910 Oriole Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6910 Oriole Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

