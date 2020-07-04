6910 Oriole Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious home offering a formal living room and dining room with fireplace, second living space and bonus room with wet bar area. Nice size kitchen with appliances granite counter tops, center island with a second sink, lots of kitchen counter space and cabinets. Split bathrooms, walk-in shower in master bath, wood floors, ceiling fans, great closet space. Large outside patio with fireplace and backyard space great for entertaining. Incredible home in great neighborhood & area. Prospect or agent responsible for verifying property information, schools and utilities. Pets accepted on a case by case bases no aggressive breeds or exotic animals.