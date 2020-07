Amenities

New HVAC system to stay cool in this summer heat! This wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bath in the heart of Dallas, would love for you to call it home. Updated bathrooms, new flooring and large master suite with fireplace for those cozy nights. Minutes away from the freeway, eateries and shopping. Be the first to get in on this gem!



*** Lease With Option to Buy ***