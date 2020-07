Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3/1.5 in Dallas! - Well-maintained home in Dallas boasts 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and granite countertops in kitchen. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to I-20 in the Dallas ISD. Updated pictures coming soon! This house is a must see!



(RLNE5369199)