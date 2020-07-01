All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6060 Jereme Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6060 Jereme Trail
Last updated March 31 2019 at 4:53 AM

6060 Jereme Trail

6060 Jereme Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6060 Jereme Trail, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
ice maker
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate 3_3_2 corner lot home. 2 bedroom_2 full en suite baths up. 1 bedroom_1 full bath down. Downstairs bedroom also makes for a perfect in-home office. Large master has jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. Kitchen includes SS refrigerator, wine fridge and built in ice maker. All wall-mounted TVs stay if you'd like! Backyard features SS gas grill & covered gazebo. Front yard maintenance & HOA included. A must see! GO & SHOW. Please follow application instructions. Long term renter preferred. Text Agent with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6060 Jereme Trail have any available units?
6060 Jereme Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6060 Jereme Trail have?
Some of 6060 Jereme Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6060 Jereme Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6060 Jereme Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 Jereme Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6060 Jereme Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6060 Jereme Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6060 Jereme Trail offers parking.
Does 6060 Jereme Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6060 Jereme Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 Jereme Trail have a pool?
No, 6060 Jereme Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6060 Jereme Trail have accessible units?
No, 6060 Jereme Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 Jereme Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6060 Jereme Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Ascent Victory Park
2588 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Founders Square
929 North Marsalis Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Villas Del Tesoro
7963 Villa Cliff Dr
Dallas, TX 75228
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University