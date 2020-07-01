6060 Jereme Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Immaculate 3_3_2 corner lot home. 2 bedroom_2 full en suite baths up. 1 bedroom_1 full bath down. Downstairs bedroom also makes for a perfect in-home office. Large master has jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. Kitchen includes SS refrigerator, wine fridge and built in ice maker. All wall-mounted TVs stay if you'd like! Backyard features SS gas grill & covered gazebo. Front yard maintenance & HOA included. A must see! GO & SHOW. Please follow application instructions. Long term renter preferred. Text Agent with any questions.