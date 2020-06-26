6007 Velasco Avenue

Craftsman style house in lower Greenville area of east Dallas. Hardwood floors in most rooms. Updated kitchen. Old-fashioned detached garage probably good only for storage. Covered patio. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
