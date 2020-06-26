All apartments in Dallas
6007 Velasco Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:22 PM

6007 Velasco Avenue

6007 Velasco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6007 Velasco Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Craftsman style house in lower Greenville area of east Dallas. Hardwood floors in most rooms. Updated kitchen. Old-fashioned detached garage probably good only for storage. Covered patio. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 Velasco Avenue have any available units?
6007 Velasco Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 Velasco Avenue have?
Some of 6007 Velasco Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 Velasco Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6007 Velasco Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 Velasco Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6007 Velasco Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6007 Velasco Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6007 Velasco Avenue offers parking.
Does 6007 Velasco Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6007 Velasco Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 Velasco Avenue have a pool?
No, 6007 Velasco Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6007 Velasco Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6007 Velasco Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 Velasco Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6007 Velasco Avenue has units with dishwashers.

