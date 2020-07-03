Rent Calculator
6 Mckinney Ave
Last updated February 13 2020 at 9:50 AM
6 Mckinney Ave
6 Mckinney Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75202
Oak Lawn
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1 bed apartment with all the furniture. Safe and best location in town. Want to move out quickly. Moving out of city. Will pay $500 cash if you qualify for it. 832 236 7159
Washer/Dryer are in apt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Mckinney Ave have any available units?
6 Mckinney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6 Mckinney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6 Mckinney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Mckinney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6 Mckinney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6 Mckinney Ave offer parking?
No, 6 Mckinney Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6 Mckinney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Mckinney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Mckinney Ave have a pool?
No, 6 Mckinney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6 Mckinney Ave have accessible units?
No, 6 Mckinney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Mckinney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Mckinney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Mckinney Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Mckinney Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
