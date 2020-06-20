All apartments in Dallas
5811 Vickery Boulevard
5811 Vickery Boulevard

5811 Vickery Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

5811 Vickery Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 2-2 with large master and bath upstairs. Living room ,dining room bedroom and bath plus laundry room downstairs. Hardwood downstairs and carpet upstairs. On half of the garage goes with this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5811 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5811 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5811 Vickery Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5811 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5811 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5811 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 Vickery Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5811 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5811 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5811 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

