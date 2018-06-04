5603 Harvest Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

BEAUTIFUL condo with ALL MODERN UPDATES!! Excellent Midtown location by 635 LBJ Freeway and Preston Road. Spacious 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 2nd floor unit. Big new kitchen with beveled subway tile and all new SS appliances including a new refrigerator. New laminate and tile throughout. Custom 3D tile wood burning fireplace. Full sized Washer and dryer hookups. Large walk in closets in both bedrooms. Private Balcony out sliding glass doors off dining room looks onto the Galleria area. Assigned parking spot right in front of unit. Agent is Owner.