Dallas, TX
5603 Harvest Hill
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:33 PM

5603 Harvest Hill

5603 Harvest Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5603 Harvest Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75240
McShann Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL condo with ALL MODERN UPDATES!! Excellent Midtown location by 635 LBJ Freeway and Preston Road. Spacious 2 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 2nd floor unit. Big new kitchen with beveled subway tile and all new SS appliances including a new refrigerator. New laminate and tile throughout. Custom 3D tile wood burning fireplace. Full sized Washer and dryer hookups. Large walk in closets in both bedrooms. Private Balcony out sliding glass doors off dining room looks onto the Galleria area. Assigned parking spot right in front of unit. Agent is Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5603 Harvest Hill have any available units?
5603 Harvest Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5603 Harvest Hill have?
Some of 5603 Harvest Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5603 Harvest Hill currently offering any rent specials?
5603 Harvest Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5603 Harvest Hill pet-friendly?
No, 5603 Harvest Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5603 Harvest Hill offer parking?
Yes, 5603 Harvest Hill offers parking.
Does 5603 Harvest Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5603 Harvest Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5603 Harvest Hill have a pool?
Yes, 5603 Harvest Hill has a pool.
Does 5603 Harvest Hill have accessible units?
No, 5603 Harvest Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 5603 Harvest Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5603 Harvest Hill has units with dishwashers.

