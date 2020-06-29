All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 18 2019 at 6:31 AM

5532 Winton Street

5532 Winton Street · No Longer Available
Location

5532 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained & ready for new tenants! This stunning duplex boasts hand-scraped hardwoods, gorgeous new entry-way lighting, custom plantation shutters, & a low-maintenance backyard perfect for entertaining. First floor features an open concept living space with 2-story ceilings & tons of windows to let light in. Kitchen features custom cabinets & SS appliances. Get productive in your downstairs office or relax & unwind in additional 2nd story living space with wet bar. All generously sized bedrooms are upstairs, with master retreat boasting a massive walk-in closet & jetted tub. Washer, dryer, & fridge all included in lease, as well as trash & water. Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5532 Winton Street have any available units?
5532 Winton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5532 Winton Street have?
Some of 5532 Winton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5532 Winton Street currently offering any rent specials?
5532 Winton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5532 Winton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5532 Winton Street is pet friendly.
Does 5532 Winton Street offer parking?
Yes, 5532 Winton Street offers parking.
Does 5532 Winton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5532 Winton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5532 Winton Street have a pool?
No, 5532 Winton Street does not have a pool.
Does 5532 Winton Street have accessible units?
No, 5532 Winton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5532 Winton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5532 Winton Street has units with dishwashers.

