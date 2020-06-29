5532 Winton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meticulously maintained & ready for new tenants! This stunning duplex boasts hand-scraped hardwoods, gorgeous new entry-way lighting, custom plantation shutters, & a low-maintenance backyard perfect for entertaining. First floor features an open concept living space with 2-story ceilings & tons of windows to let light in. Kitchen features custom cabinets & SS appliances. Get productive in your downstairs office or relax & unwind in additional 2nd story living space with wet bar. All generously sized bedrooms are upstairs, with master retreat boasting a massive walk-in closet & jetted tub. Washer, dryer, & fridge all included in lease, as well as trash & water. Pets are case by case basis.