553 Aqua Drive

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Must see this fabulously renovated and redesigned home taken to the studs in Lake Highland Estates! Enter thru a contemporary glass panel door into impressive and spacious open concept living, dining, kitchen area with beautiful hardwood floors, tons of natural light perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Gorgeous kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz counters, ss appliances, large island, gas stove and pantry. Master suite has seating area w-2 closets and mst bath with quartz counter. Backyard features sparkling pool w-spa, covered patio with turf yard for get togethers, pets and play. Circle drive w-porte-cochere and oversized garage. Quality craftsmanship throughout. Minutes from WRL and Hexter Elem.