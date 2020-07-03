All apartments in Dallas
553 Aqua Drive
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:02 PM

553 Aqua Drive

553 Aqua Drive · No Longer Available
Location

553 Aqua Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Must see this fabulously renovated and redesigned home taken to the studs in Lake Highland Estates! Enter thru a contemporary glass panel door into impressive and spacious open concept living, dining, kitchen area with beautiful hardwood floors, tons of natural light perfect for entertaining and everyday living. Gorgeous kitchen has custom cabinets, quartz counters, ss appliances, large island, gas stove and pantry. Master suite has seating area w-2 closets and mst bath with quartz counter. Backyard features sparkling pool w-spa, covered patio with turf yard for get togethers, pets and play. Circle drive w-porte-cochere and oversized garage. Quality craftsmanship throughout. Minutes from WRL and Hexter Elem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Aqua Drive have any available units?
553 Aqua Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 553 Aqua Drive have?
Some of 553 Aqua Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Aqua Drive currently offering any rent specials?
553 Aqua Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Aqua Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 553 Aqua Drive is pet friendly.
Does 553 Aqua Drive offer parking?
Yes, 553 Aqua Drive offers parking.
Does 553 Aqua Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Aqua Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Aqua Drive have a pool?
Yes, 553 Aqua Drive has a pool.
Does 553 Aqua Drive have accessible units?
No, 553 Aqua Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Aqua Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 553 Aqua Drive has units with dishwashers.

