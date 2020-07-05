All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:52 PM

5440 Singing Hills Dr

5440 Singing Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5440 Singing Hills Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious single family rental ready for immediate move in! Neutrally finished throughout to perfectly complement any decor, effortlessly transform this house into your new home sweet home with just a few personal touches. The bright and open living and dining rooms allow for comfortable mingling between spaces to make entertaining a breeze with easy access to the functional kitchen so your family chef never has to miss out on the fun. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms provide every member of your household with the space required to live comfortably. Conveniently located close to multiple highways makes this the perfect opportunity to improve your quality of life without increasing your drive time. This one won’t last long, schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5440 Singing Hills Dr have any available units?
5440 Singing Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5440 Singing Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5440 Singing Hills Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5440 Singing Hills Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5440 Singing Hills Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5440 Singing Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 5440 Singing Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5440 Singing Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5440 Singing Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5440 Singing Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 5440 Singing Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5440 Singing Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 5440 Singing Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5440 Singing Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5440 Singing Hills Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5440 Singing Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5440 Singing Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

