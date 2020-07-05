5440 Singing Hills Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious single family rental ready for immediate move in! Neutrally finished throughout to perfectly complement any decor, effortlessly transform this house into your new home sweet home with just a few personal touches. The bright and open living and dining rooms allow for comfortable mingling between spaces to make entertaining a breeze with easy access to the functional kitchen so your family chef never has to miss out on the fun. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms provide every member of your household with the space required to live comfortably. Conveniently located close to multiple highways makes this the perfect opportunity to improve your quality of life without increasing your drive time. This one won’t last long, schedule your private showing today!