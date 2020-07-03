5412 Garland

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Old East Dallas bungalow duplex 2 beds plus a bonus room loft & large back yard. 2019 Rebuild with wood floors & smooth wall finish & custom art and design. Stainless kitchen, honed granite counter tops, 9.5' ceilings, grey tile baths, large windows with lots of light & silk curtains. Off street parking, 3 blocks to Santa Fe Trail: bike or scooter to music, art, dining, clubs in Deep Ellum or Lower Greenville. Fully furnished, washer & dryer, everything included.

Can be leased furnished or unfurnished.