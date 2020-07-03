All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5412 Garland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5412 Garland
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

5412 Garland

5412 Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5412 Garland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75223
Mount Auborn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Old East Dallas bungalow duplex 2 beds plus a bonus room loft & large back yard. 2019 Rebuild with wood floors & smooth wall finish & custom art and design. Stainless kitchen, honed granite counter tops, 9.5' ceilings, grey tile baths, large windows with lots of light & silk curtains. Off street parking, 3 blocks to Santa Fe Trail: bike or scooter to music, art, dining, clubs in Deep Ellum or Lower Greenville. Fully furnished, washer & dryer, everything included.
Can be leased furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Garland have any available units?
5412 Garland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Garland have?
Some of 5412 Garland's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Garland currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Garland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Garland pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Garland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5412 Garland offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Garland offers parking.
Does 5412 Garland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 Garland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Garland have a pool?
No, 5412 Garland does not have a pool.
Does 5412 Garland have accessible units?
No, 5412 Garland does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Garland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Garland has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
The Drakestone
1309 Main St
Dallas, TX 75202
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
The Herschel
4220 Herschel Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
RALEIGH
1001 Grigsby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University